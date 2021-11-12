Stocks make small gains, still headed for weekly loss | Ap





Stocks posted small gains on Wall Street on Thursday, but major indices are still heading for a weekly loss after being stumbled by a baffling report on rising inflation. The latest streak of mostly solid corporate earnings is coming to an end after helping the wider market rise for weeks and hit a series of records. Inflation problems however, shook investors throughout the week. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks. It’s a fairly simple rule to be long on profits and cautious outside of profits, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, profits end, then the stock market falls victim to other data, which tend to be bad. The S&P 500 gained 2.56 points, or 0.1%, to 4,629.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.71 points, or 0.4%, to 35,921.23 largely due to a sharp drop by Walt Disney. The Nasdaq gained 81.58 points, or 0.5%, to 15,704.28. Tech stocks did the heavy lifting for the benchmark S&P 500, and chipmakers were particularly strong. Nvidia rose 3.2% and Qualcomm rose 2.9%. Banks also made solid gains. Citigroup rose 1%. Tapestry, owner of Coach and Kate Spade, jumped 8.4% after posting strong financial results in the first quarter. Smaller company stocks outperformed the market as a whole, a sign that investors were confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 rose 0.8%. Communication companies have been dragged down by Walt disney. The entertainment company fell 7.1% after reporting slowing subscriber gains on its streaming channel and weak financial results in the fourth quarter. Beyond meat fell 13.3% after reporting a much larger loss than analysts expected. Thursday’s moderate gains follow a large drop on Wednesday when each major index slipped on a warmer-than-expected inflation report from the Labor Department that revealed a surge in consumer prices in October. The report follows data on Tuesday which showed wholesale inflation also rose in October. Inflation worries pushed bond yields up sharply Wednesday, although the bond market was closed for Veterans Day on Thursday. The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 1.55% on Wednesday night. The companies warned they were being stifled by rising raw material costs and supply chain issues. Many were able to pass these higher costs on to consumers, but this raised concerns about rising prices, which ultimately led to lower consumer spending. The latest Consumer Price Report found that inflation is hitting essentials such as food, rent, cars and fuel oil particularly hard. Analysts fear consumers will cut spending on discretionary items to focus on the essentials, which could then hamper the broader economic recovery. Concerns about rising inflation also raise hopes that the Federal Reserve will need to raise short-term interest rates more quickly from their historic lows. The central bank has already started cutting back on bond purchases it makes each month to keep long-term rates low. The odd thing is that what hurts the economy is also supporting the stock market, Hatfield said, referring to the Fed’s stimulus measures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.berkshireeagle.com/ap/national/stocks-edge-higher-on-wall-street-led-by-gains-in-big-tech/article_23a8f5c5-f94e-5095-b7f4-4dd4ca9bac64.html

