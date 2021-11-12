Dallas-based Vaxxinity to go public Thursday with a valuation of nearly $ 2 billion

Dallas-based Vaxxinity Inc., a biotech company aimed at democratizing treatments for chronic disease, is expected to go public on Thursday with an initial stock offering that is expected to bring in around $ 90 million.

Vaxxinity will offer up to 6.9 million shares at $ 13 each on the Nasdaq under the ticker VAXX. Renaissance Capital IPO monitoring company previously estimated the company’s post-IPO value to be around $ 2 billion.

The company, formed earlier this year as a combination of Dublin, Ireland-based Covaxx and Dallas-based United Neuroscience, uses synthetic peptides, molecules that can mimic proteins, to create vaccine therapies against diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and high cholesterol.

He also worked during the pandemic to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

Our Vaxxine platform is designed to harness the immune system to convert the body into its own natural drug factory, boosting antibody production, the company said on its website.

At the helm of Vaxxinitys is Mei Mei Hu, a rising star in the world of drug development who has taken a non-traditional path to biotechnology. The company’s CEO and co-founder was previously a consultant at McKinsey & Co., working with pharmaceutical companies, and holds a law degree from Harvard. His parents are both scientists.

She founded United Neuroscience in 2014 with the goal of finding new treatments for brain diseases like Alzheimer’s disease. Her work has taken her to both Time 100 Next list and the Fortune 40 Under 40 in 2019.

Despite Hus’s success before Vaxxinitys went public, the new company has had a difficult year. Its combined consolidated net loss in 2020 was $ 40 million, and as of June 30, the company’s accumulated deficit was almost $ 151 million.

We have devoted almost all of our financial resources and efforts to research and development, including preclinical studies and clinical trials, and we expect our spending to continue to increase over the next several years as we move forward. we will continue these activities, the company said in its IPO filing.

Located in downtown Dallas, Vaxxinity had 75 employees as of September 30. None of the company’s six vaccines in development have yet been marketed.

In June, the company signed an agreement to deliver 1 million doses of its UB-612 COVID-19 vaccine to Paraguay if it was approved by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration for emergency clearance. Vaxxinity said it aims to make vaccines accessible in underserved communities and developing countries.

However, Taiwan’s FDA denied Vaxxinitys’ request, so the company reassessed and developed a different plan for moving forward, Hu said in a statement. interview with Fortune. She said this puts Vaxxinity in a good position as COVID-19 is becoming an endemic problem.

The company has submitted new data to the Taiwan FDA and received approval to conduct a study in the United States

Two of Vaxxinitys vaccines, the UB-612 COVID-19 vaccine and the UB-311 vaccine that targets Alzheimer’s disease, are in Phase II clinical trials, according to the company’s website. These trials will determine the safety and effectiveness of the treatments.

Only one other vaccine, UB-312, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia and multisystem atrophy, a neurological disorder, has reached phase I trials.

Vaxxinity is one of more than 60 biotech and life science companies to locate in North Texas. The region has about 27,000 jobs in the industry, according to estimates from the Dallas Regional Chamber.

The industry as a whole is booming and the size of the global biotechnology market is expected to reach $ 2.44 trillion by 2028, according to a Grand View Research April Report.