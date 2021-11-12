Business
Dallas-based Vaxxinity to go public Thursday with a valuation of nearly $ 2 billion
Dallas-based Vaxxinity Inc., a biotech company aimed at democratizing treatments for chronic disease, is expected to go public on Thursday with an initial stock offering that is expected to bring in around $ 90 million.
Vaxxinity will offer up to 6.9 million shares at $ 13 each on the Nasdaq under the ticker VAXX. Renaissance Capital IPO monitoring company previously estimated the company’s post-IPO value to be around $ 2 billion.
The company, formed earlier this year as a combination of Dublin, Ireland-based Covaxx and Dallas-based United Neuroscience, uses synthetic peptides, molecules that can mimic proteins, to create vaccine therapies against diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and high cholesterol.
He also worked during the pandemic to create a COVID-19 vaccine.
Our Vaxxine platform is designed to harness the immune system to convert the body into its own natural drug factory, boosting antibody production, the company said on its website.
At the helm of Vaxxinitys is Mei Mei Hu, a rising star in the world of drug development who has taken a non-traditional path to biotechnology. The company’s CEO and co-founder was previously a consultant at McKinsey & Co., working with pharmaceutical companies, and holds a law degree from Harvard. His parents are both scientists.
She founded United Neuroscience in 2014 with the goal of finding new treatments for brain diseases like Alzheimer’s disease. Her work has taken her to both Time 100 Next list and the Fortune 40 Under 40 in 2019.
Despite Hus’s success before Vaxxinitys went public, the new company has had a difficult year. Its combined consolidated net loss in 2020 was $ 40 million, and as of June 30, the company’s accumulated deficit was almost $ 151 million.
We have devoted almost all of our financial resources and efforts to research and development, including preclinical studies and clinical trials, and we expect our spending to continue to increase over the next several years as we move forward. we will continue these activities, the company said in its IPO filing.
Located in downtown Dallas, Vaxxinity had 75 employees as of September 30. None of the company’s six vaccines in development have yet been marketed.
In June, the company signed an agreement to deliver 1 million doses of its UB-612 COVID-19 vaccine to Paraguay if it was approved by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration for emergency clearance. Vaxxinity said it aims to make vaccines accessible in underserved communities and developing countries.
However, Taiwan’s FDA denied Vaxxinitys’ request, so the company reassessed and developed a different plan for moving forward, Hu said in a statement. interview with Fortune. She said this puts Vaxxinity in a good position as COVID-19 is becoming an endemic problem.
The company has submitted new data to the Taiwan FDA and received approval to conduct a study in the United States
Two of Vaxxinitys vaccines, the UB-612 COVID-19 vaccine and the UB-311 vaccine that targets Alzheimer’s disease, are in Phase II clinical trials, according to the company’s website. These trials will determine the safety and effectiveness of the treatments.
Only one other vaccine, UB-312, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia and multisystem atrophy, a neurological disorder, has reached phase I trials.
Vaxxinity is one of more than 60 biotech and life science companies to locate in North Texas. The region has about 27,000 jobs in the industry, according to estimates from the Dallas Regional Chamber.
The industry as a whole is booming and the size of the global biotechnology market is expected to reach $ 2.44 trillion by 2028, according to a Grand View Research April Report.
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/business/health-care/2021/11/11/dallas-based-vaxxinity-to-go-public-thursday-with-a-2-billion-valuation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]