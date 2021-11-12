Hertz returns to major exchange, with Nasdaq listing

Hertz shares are trading again on a major exchange.

The shares debuted on Nasdaq’s global Select market on Tuesday, in what the Estero-based car rental giant has dubbed a “Re-IPO.”

Hertz had been traded on the OTC bulletin board, also known as Pink Sheets, designed for small business stocks.

The new offering was actually a listing on one of America’s best-known exchanges, marking a milestone in Hertz’s recovery from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This reorganization stems from the pandemic, which crushed travel-related industries.

Hertz valued the shares at $ 29, raising $ 1.3 billion and valuing the company at $ 13.7 billion.

The first day of trading on the Nasdaq, however, yielded disappointing results, with stocks closing nearly 10% lower at $ 26.17.

The stocks traded between $ 25.40 and $ 28 without ever hitting their target.

On Wednesday, the second day of trading, stocks continued to lose value.

Just over a year ago, Hertz stock was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, America’s other major financial securities market, as the company fought for survival. He has come a long way since then.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live On Tuesday, Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields said returning Hertz to the public market was a “fundamentally very different” undertaking than it was a few years ago, and even six months ago.

“It’s a story of transforming what we do with Hertz,” he said.

“It’s not just about running a great car rental business, which our team is very focused on, but it’s also about playing a central role in the modern mobility ecosystem going forward and to lead the adoption of electric vehicles, ”he added.

A few weeks ago, Hertz announced the order for 100,000 Tesla Model 3, to be executed by the end of 2022. Shortly thereafter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk raised uncertainty about the agreement, posting on Twitter that a contract for these electric cars had yet to be concluded. be signed.

Fields told Yahoo Finance that the cars had been ordered.

“Clearly, we’re going to be working, I think, very closely with Tesla. Most of all, our consumers really want to drive Tesla and we want to be there so that we can provide them with those products. We are very excited about the upcoming relationship. ” he said.

Through other outlets, Fields has also publicly stated that the Teslas from Hertz’s big order have already started arriving.

Hertz, one of the first victims of the coronavirus pandemic, emerged from bankruptcy at the end of June as a much stronger company, with new equity and the elimination of nearly $ 5 billion in debt.

The new public offer did not involve the issuance of new shares.

On the contrary, some shareholders have agreed to sell their shares.

The offer consists of 44.52 million shares, against 37.1 million Hertz initially announced. It is expected to close on November 12.

The company will not receive any money from the offering and plans to repurchase more than 10.3 million shares from the underwriters with cash on hand.

Andrew Hill, along with Naples-based Andrew Hill Investment Advisors, who keeps a watchful eye on Hertz, said “too much supply” likely caused Hertz shares to sink on the Nasdaq.

“I think the supply was a little more than what the financial markets could digest,” he said. “Stock offerings like this, which is like a side supply, often go down in the short term because the supply of the stock exceeds demand.”

He also attributed the two-day decline to general weakness in the stock market, due to several factors, including growing inflationary concerns.

His company, he said, bought shares from Hertzfor clients on the company’s first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

“Soon, investment bankers will be providing research coverage, which should improve understanding of Hertz’s potential,” Hill said.

In addition to its eponymous brand, Hertz operates DollarandThrifty car rental services.

In May 2013, the company announced the relocation of its global headquarters from New Jersey to Estero, following the acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group.

The new multi-million dollar headquarters opened in 2015.