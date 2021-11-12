Stock futures open slightly higher





Stock futures opened higher Thursday night after a mixed session in the markets, with earnings and inflation data remaining the focus of investor attention. S&P 500 contracts edged up. Earlier Thursday, the index rose for the first time in three sessions, supported by a surge in technology stocks which rebounded from a decline on Wednesday. The index was on track to end the week slightly lower after five straight weeks of gains, but still held slightly below all-time highs. “We have a market that is just amazing. It doesn’t matter what goes up, and that shouldn’t be a big surprise given how much money has been pumped into the system,” said Lenore Hawkins, macro strategist in head of Tematica Research. Yahoo Finance Live. “There is just a lot of money to be chased, not a lot of alternatives.” That said, higher than expected inflation earlier this week was a major concern for investors and reinforced the fact that high price pressures were not as fleeting as many had initially anticipated during the recovery. Consumer prices rose to their highest level in 31 years in October, 6.2% from the same month last year, to accelerate from the already high increase of 5.4% in September . Rising prices have implications both for companies, many of whom have had to try to pass higher prices on to end consumers in order to preserve their margins, and for the Federal Reserve. Market prices currently suggest the Federal Reserve will step in by the middle of next year to raise interest rates in an attempt to temper widening inflationary trends. Still, many economists have reaffirmed that inflationary pressures will eventually ease, although they are likely to settle to a higher level than before the pandemic. “Inflation is expected to moderate. We are talking about settling at 2%, 2.5% over the next 12 months,” Gabriela Santos, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Yahoo Finance Live. “So we are always talking about real wage gains, and this is extremely good for people’s livelihoods, but also for consumption and therefore for the economy as a whole.” The story continues Get updates on the latest news sent straight to your inbox Please enter a valid email address Success! You have subscribed to the Yahoo newsletter. “We expect a strong re-acceleration of growth starting this quarter and throughout next year, [and] 5% average growth just over the next three quarters, “she added.” So we would characterize this not as stagflation, but as reflation. And that difference is that reflation is actually good enough for earnings growth and good enough for the stock market, especially cyclical sectors. ” 6:11 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures drop ahead of inflation data Here’s where the markets were trading on Thursday night: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : +4.5 points (+ 0.1%), at 4,647.50

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : +41 points (+ 0.11%), at 35,870.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +19.5 points (+ 0.12%) at 16,042.25 Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, October 27, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

