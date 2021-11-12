ATHEX: the stock market maintains a good balance

The decline in shares of the National Bank and Public Power Corporation on Thursday was enough to keep the Athinon Avenue benchmark at Wednesday’s level. Mid caps remained on the rise another day and trading volume improved, ahead of expected shifts in the makeup of the MSCI indices.
The general index of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) closed at 917.80 points, losing 0.03% from 918.06 points on Wednesday. The FTSE 25 large cap index contracted 0.01% to end at 2,212.57 points, while mid caps rose 0.39%.
The banks index fell 0.48%, National falling 2.83% and Eurobank easing 0.91%, while Piraeus improved 1.24% and Alpha collected 0.91%.
Among other blue chips, PPC fell 4.77%, Terna Anergy fell 1.69% and the port of Piraeus gave up 1.59%, while OTE rose 1.64%, l ‘OPAP of 1.28%, Ellaktor of 1.18% and Jumbo of 1.14%.
In total, 47 stocks posted gains, 50 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.
The turnover amounted to 68.9 million euros, against 60.6 million Wednesday.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rose 0.70% to close at 65.89 points.