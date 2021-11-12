Intel, Oregon’s largest employer, sets vaccination deadline for U.S. workers





Intel on Thursday informed its employees that they had to be vaccinated by Jan.4 or undergo testing twice a week, a step towards compliance in a pending federal vaccine mandate for government contractors. The chipmaker is the state’s largest corporate employer, with 21,000 people working on its Washington County campuses. Its vaccination plans are indicative of the kinds of measures many other employers are likely considering as they prepare to comply with a federal mandate that applies to companies with more than 100 workers. This mandate is in doubt, after a Louisiana federal court suspended him last week while the court considered the merits of a lawsuit brought by states, businesses and religious groups. But Intel said it imposed its mandate to comply with a separate mandate that applies to federal workers. And Intel told its employees on Thursday that it was working with government agencies to postpone the order until the end of the first quarter due to the complexity and size of our workforce. Intel declined to elaborate on its plans and did not specify how much of its workforce is already vaccinated. The employee memo on Thursday said Intel was finalizing a process to offer religious and medical exemptions and said it would provide free and practical testing to employees who failed to provide proof of vaccination by January 4. Intel announced last week that it would now allow most employees to split their time between home and office, a recognition of how work has changed since the pandemic. But Thursday’s memo said the new mandate and vaccine testing rules apply regardless of how much time workers spend at the site. The vaccination mandate also applies to contractors’ employees, interns, cafe workers, maintenance staff, and others who do their jobs in Intel offices and factories. Intel announced in August that it would pay bonuses of up to $ 350 to employees who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated. Thank you payments will continue for employees who will have completed vaccinations by the end of this year, the company said Thursday, and is preparing new vaccine-related incentives and raffles that it will announce to employees this week. next. – Mike Rogoway | [email protected] | Twitter:@rogoway|

