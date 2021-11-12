Johnson Mattheys’ ambitions for electric car batteries turn around | Nils Pratley

IIt’s a perfect 180 degree strategic U-turn. As recently as April, Robert MacLeod, managing director of FTSE 100 Johnson Matthey, stirred excitement over the group’s work on battery materials for electric vehicles, a very neat undertaking intended to replace the imminent decline of the heart of the business. activity of catalytic converters for combustion engines.

A new production plant will be built in Finland, in addition to the one under construction in Poland, and long-term agreements to secure supplies of raw materials nickel, cobalt and lithium hydroxide have been signed. Johnson Matthey, MacLeod said, has taken important steps on our journey towards developing a sustainable battery materials ecosystem.

The news also looked excellent for the UK. Johnson Matthey is a low-key member of Footsie, but there was talk of national champion in this new specialty area, not batteries themselves, but key chemistry and raw materials. The factories would be located overseas, but 400 highly skilled research development jobs were concentrated in Oxfordshire and County Durham. There would be a positive fallout on the battery for the country.

And now? The adventure is abandoned. In a complete reversal of his April enthusiasm, MacLeod says the numbers don’t add up. We concluded that we will not achieve the returns necessary to justify new investments, he admitted, pointing to increased competition and commodification.

Come on, however, the idea that competitive risks have only become apparent in recent months does not hold up. More than a few City analysts have been making the same point for ages about the size advantages of Chinese, Korean and Japanese players. In Europe, Umicore, a Belgian rival, was deemed faster off the grid.

It is impossible to know how the debate in the boardroom went, but it is suspected a bad case of hoping for the best on the grounds that so much capital had already been committed. Bad call: Analysts predict a sharp depreciation of the net asset value of 340 million units even though one or more buyers can be found.

MacLeod decided it was a good time for him to retire (shareholders, watching a stock price down 19% that day, would likely agree) but the real question is where Johnson Matthey goes next. This is a great UK company with 200 years of history as a science company that should, in theory, be well placed to capitalize on the energy transition. Instead, the big bet on batteries has failed and hydrogen fuel cells and chemical decarbonization, two other companies touted as future technologies to replace revenue from catalytic converters, are in early stages of development.

The danger is that a private equity predator, or the like, decides the business is worth more dead than alive and takes a pop. It’s too easy to imagine a depressing alternative strategy: harnessing cash flow from catalytic converters, which City analysts say could still amount to $ 4 billion over the next decade, and sell the rest. of the company.

A new CEO, Liam Condon, is on his way from the German chemicals group Bayer but will not arrive until next March. It is assumed that a strategic review will take place at this point, but, in the meantime, Johnson Mattheys’ board must take control. When you abandon your big project six months after giving it maximum hype, you look confused and vulnerable.

ING is preparing for a non-gigantic impact of Brexit

Nothing says Brexit talks were on the way to Christmas anymore, the ING economics team said, half-jokingly.

The European Union is preparing possible retaliatory options, including suspension of the trade deal, if the UK makes unilateral changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol. So, yes, now is the time for City thinkers to dust off their analyzes of the no-deal Brexit and consider which parts may still apply.

ING’s response, perhaps surprisingly, is less numerous than you might think. The UK’s departure from the single market and customs union at the end of 2020 was the major change in terms of trade and many Brexit costs have already accrued in terms of filling out customs forms and processes. The additional economic blow may not be huge.

It is a theory and will only be tested if the trade and cooperation agreement ends. But note that analysts, who primarily look at the impact on the pound sterling, take a global perspective. As they concede, there would be a blow to a few key sectors where significant tariffs could hit. Well, absolutely. Financial markets can be relaxed from current political rhetoric; this will not be true in the UK automotive and agricultural industries.