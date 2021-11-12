A timeline of doom: Matt Molding and THG have a tough first year on the London Stock Exchange

T HG, formerly The Hut Group, has had a miserable time since its much-celebrated IPO in September 2020.

After seeing its stock rise by over 60% in the first few months of its listed life, the shares fell to less than half of the IPO price. Most of the damage has been done in recent months.

Here’s a breakdown of how it all went wrong.

From e-commerce darling to fallen star:

June 2020: THG, formerly The Hut Group, is publicly sharing details of its financial performance ahead of an upcoming market float. Sales increased 24% in 2019 to $ 1.1 billion, and gross profits increased 22% to 511 million.

The company sells beauty products like lip glosses and health products like vitamins online through brands like Lookfantastic, Illamasqua, MyProtein and many more.

August 2020: Ahead of the IPO, questions have arisen about THG’s corporate governance: in addition to remaining chairman and CEO, Molding owns a series of properties in the company and retains a controversial gold share. preventing the company from appearing in the FTSE indices. However, nothing as boring as corporate governance can keep investors desperate from finding the next Amazon.

THG owns beauty brands like Glossybox / Shiny box

September 2020: THG is valued at $ 5.4 billion as it is listed on the London Stock Exchange at 500 pence per share. The stock is skyrocketing and founder Matt Molding goes to bed that night for $ 1.1 billion. He first launched a website (then called The Hut) in 2004 and released inexpensive CDs and DVDs from the Channel Islands. In the press, he’s dubbed the British response to Jeff Bezos.

January 2021: Stocks peak at 837p, more than 60% above the float price.

Some early funders sell more stocks. The venture capital fund Balderton Capital sells 27.4 million shares and West Coast Capital Assets sells 4.1 million. These two backers were subjected to a post-IPO lock-in period prohibiting them from long-term selling but, exceptionally, the banks carrying out the process waived the deals.

May 2021: THG strikes a complicated deal with tech investment giant SoftBank, centered on its small, fast-growing platform company Ingenuity. The deal values ​​the software system at 4.5 billion. Ingenuity handles everything from online orders to delivery for brands. Its logistics and warehousing technology is used by companies such as Nestlé and Coca Cola Europe.

SoftBank invested $ 1 billion in THG at the time, with cash earmarked for acquisitions. He has an option to buy part of Ingenuity at a later date.

August 2021: THG buys the Cult Beauty site for 275 million. The deal wasn’t a negative catalyst per se, but it weakened the balance sheet, says a banker watching retail too embarrassed by his early enthusiasm for THG to give his name.

September 2021: Shares are down 4% as the company plans to split its beauty division (which accounts for almost half of revenue) into a separate listing next year. THG will remain the largest shareholder but this structure puzzles some investors.

The parent company will instead focus its efforts on ingenuity, which, again, worries some. This big change, which came less than a year after its initial listing, was neither good news nor good timing, says Eleonora Dani, analyst at Shore Capital.

THG founder Matthew Molding, left, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson / AP Archives

Beginning of October 2021: Investment firm The Analyst publishes an over-hyped negative research note on THG saying Ingenuity’s growth forecast is unrealistic, which THG disputes.

Mail reports that the analyst had previously published very critical reports on Wirecard, Debenhams and Carillion, which all ended up falling apart.

The analyst points out that The Hut’s 2010 SEO plans were withdrawn after PwC auditors reported a documentation issue. A spokesperson for THG told The Guardian the issue was linked to the actions of two young people who have since left the company. THG Says: Contemporary independent reviews and the court found that THG was unaware of their actions or the problem with the systems causing the inaccurate reporting and THG took immediate corrective action upon discovery . THG points out that she ended up raising funds privately in September 2011.

Dani says: The analyst report was the first time THG has seen truly negative press.

The stocks weaken even more on the report.

Founder and CEO of THG, Matt Molding / Handout

October 13, 2021: A week later, THG holds its first capital markets meeting, where investors expected a bit of defense [from Moulding], but instead, he received a speech from him complaining of short attacks, Dani says. JPMorgan walked out of the investor meeting saying THG had failed to address current investor concerns. The rest of the city agrees; stocks are down 35%.

October 26, 2021: THG posts a 38% increase in revenue to $ 507.8 million in the three months to September and raises growth expectations for Ingenuity – but warns that profit margins will be squeezed by currency fluctuations. It brings stocks down again.

November 2, 2021: Shares fall to a new record after Blackrock, THG’s largest institutional investor, nearly halved its 10% stake, selling 58 million shares at a price of 195p each.

Nothing really happened at THG to justify its revaluation, there was no huge damage [trading] digits, but the minute [a company] loses investor confidence, it’s hard to get it back, says Dani. There has been a lack of transparency and missed opportunities to clarify to investors. I think the banks were initially wrong on the valuation and things started to fall apart, THG lost momentum.

November 5, 2021: Molding told an audience at GQ magazine that it has had a blast since THG’s IPO, which has sucked from start to finish.

The CEO once again blames short sellers for his woes, despite data suggesting only a small amount of stock is on loan. Molding says there are some undisclosed shorts that operate from the Bahamas or from Switzerland.

Molding adds that he wished he had chosen New York over London and suggests that he could privatize the company again. He says he has options as a large shareholder who owns more than half of the business with a few people I’m close to. Stocks go up to 5% on speculation on offers.

A city retail observer says: [Moulding] would need someone to provide the equity financing to do this and it is not clear who that would be.

Investors don’t want this volatile set of comments from their company’s CEO, the same way they didn’t like Capital Market Day and short sellers.