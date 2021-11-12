Why does Minneapolis-based Tattersall Distilling make vodka for Arbys?





Gimmicky? May be. A joke? Definitely not. Arbys is really launching two variations of French fry flavored vodka, and two alcohol companies in Minneapolis are helping with the rollout. Tuesday, the fast food chainplans announcedto release an extremely limited range of fried flavored vodkas. Arbys chose MinneapolisTattersall Distillationdevelop the liquor andSurdyksto distribute it. You would be forgiven for assuming the ad was a joke. Racket, the successor ofclosed Twin Cities alt weeklyCity Pages, said the news originally appeared as a gag scheduled for April 1. But Jon Kreidler, co-founder and CEO of Tattersall, confirms it’s not a gag order. The article continues after the advertisement Scheduled to be availableexclusively onlineFrom November 18, vodka will be available in two flavors: fried fry and crumpled fry. And yes, there is a difference between the two, Kreidler said. Both are potato vodkas, but the crumpled fries are flavored with kosher salt and sugar, while the fried fries are flavored with cayenne pepper, paprika, onion, and black pepper, a-t -he declares. How did Tattersall get involved in the project? Kreidler said Arbys approached the distillery and wanted to do something unique to announce their new crumpled fries. He reaffirmed that the project is a time-limited commitment. Bottles are extremely limited and at this point it’s unlikely to be an ongoing product, Kreidler said in an email. But Tattersall seems to have other big plans to come. We have a few more [partnerships] in the work that we are immensely passionate about and which will hopefully be part of our current spirits portfolio, he said. We were still hoping to have more information publicly this winter and believe our home fans will be very excited about it. There’s another Minnesota connection to French fries flavored vodkas: ChefJustin sutherland, TV star and owner of Handsome Hog in St. Paul, helped Tattersall develop the aroma. Shortly after Arbys reached out, Tattersall executives met with Sutherland over an unrelated question. When they pitched the idea through Sutherland, he was immediately on board, Kreidler said. We have a long-standing relationship with Chef Sutherland, which dates back to our Signature Series Single Malt Whiskey which we developed in collaboration with him, Kreidler said. We knew Justin was a huge Arbys fan and had worked with the brand in the past and thought it would be even more fun to bring him into the fold of vodkas. Since Tuesday’s announcement, consumer response has been mixed. On Instagram, one user decried vodkas as heinous sewage. Others have accused Tattersall of being a sellout. But many social media users seemed excited about the prospect of a French fries flavored liquor. Aaron Keller,TCBjournalistand founder of the Minneapolis-based branding companyCapsule, said the size of brands matters when it comes to partnerships. Consumers can sense when something doesn’t look wrong. The article continues after the advertisement You really can’t pretend you’re artisanal and then tie yourself up to a huge fast food chain, Keller says. It doesn’t exactly present well to an existing audience. Consumer culture sees through this stuff. Yet, aside from local naysayers, Tattersall is the one who will benefit the most from the business. You are opening up to a whole new audience. So from that perspective it can be very positive, Keller said.

