Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty off day high; Vodafone Idea wins 2% ahead of results; lackluster listing for Fino Payments Bank; VIX lightens 5%
Watch this space as we bring you LIVE updates from the day from Dalal Street.
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT: Contract awarded by Railtel to the terminated subsidiary
Contract awarded to Margo Networks, a subsidiary of the company, by Railtel Corporation of India to provide a Content On Demand (COD} service in all Mail / Express and Suburban trains and all Wi-Fi enabled train stations on one Build Own Operate (BOO}) basis for a period of 10 years was terminated by Railtel on November 11, 2021.
Direct Retail Program Seeks To Expand Investor Base For G-sec Market
– Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the RBI
Economy is bouncing back with great enthusiasm, says Finance Minister Sitharaman
Retail direct gilt program to 1) engage with retail investors 2) deepen bond mkt 3) allow fixed mkt rates across the yield curve
NIFTY MEDIA worst sector loser at this time
ALERT: Zydus Cadila Receives Interim USFDA Approval For Eluxadoline Tablets
Hero MotoCorp Q2 results today: profits could drop 30% in one year
Hero MotoCorp is expected to post a 30% drop in revenue on a double-digit drop in sales. The EBITDA margin could contract due to a lower scale and delays in transmitting commodity inflation, analysts said. All eyes will be on the channel inventory and demand outlook. Profits could drop about 30% to Rs 669 crore, analysts say in an ET NOW poll.
Most active actions on NSE at this time
Goldman Sachs downgrades India
# MarketsWithETNOW | @GoldmanSachs improves #China and ASEAN offshore stocks; downgrades India.
– AND NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1636691047000
REGISTRATION ALERT: Fino Payments Bank starts on an equal footing
Ramkrishna Forgings Limited and ePropelled (USA) partner on EV engines
Paytm raises $ 2.4 billion in IPO at premium price
> Paytm prices IPO shares at Rs 2,150 per share, sells 85.1 million shares in IPO (Source: Agencies)
Voda Idea Q2 results today. Here’s what to expect
Vodafone Idea is likely to post losses of over Rs 7,000 crore on Friday on double-digit year-over-year sales slump. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) may see some improvement sequentially although a reduction in the subscriber base may continue. All eyes will be on the telecom operator’s commentary on the fundraising plans.
Pre-opening indicative price: Fino Payments to list at 5% reduction
Can “new money” win over “smart money” this time around?
In India, the sustained sale of FII – Rs 8,458 cr sold until November 12 in addition to the Rs 13,550 cr sold in October – indicates where the smart money is heading. But our experience of late has been “new money” before “smart money”.
Investors need to be concerned about rising inflation and adjust their investment strategy in favor of companies with pricing power to pass the rising costs on to customers.
– Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Hear: What analysts liked about Zomato’s second quarter numbers
SECTOR WATCH: All indices in green; real estate tracks
OPENING BELL: Sensex wins 300 points, Nifty above 17,950; Zomato and Tata Steel earn 2% each
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 350 points, Nifty above 17,950
Q2 results today
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 53 points, or 0.30%, up to 17,980, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Friday.
Tech View: Nifty50 holding 17,800 levels is a must for recovery
Nifty50 fell below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on Thursday and ended up forming a bearish candle on the daily chart. Analysts said the index must remain at the 17,800 level, otherwise it could drift towards its 50-day EMA placed at around 17,650. As long as the overall index is trading above 17,800, it will attempt to move towards 18,000-18,100. Nifty50 is seeing swings between major daily moving averages and near-term consolidation is expected to continue, analysts said.
Asian stocks open higher
Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks managed to close largely higher. Stocks rose in most major markets early in the session. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index gained 1% to 25,484.50 while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1% to 3,537.30. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.2% to 29,631.86, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1% to 2,954.57. In Sydney, the S & P / ASX 200 also gained 1% to 7,454.50.
US stocks make small gains, still headed for weekly loss
US stocks made small gains on Wall Street on Thursday, but major indices are still heading for a weekly loss after being stumbled by a baffling report on rising inflation. The S&P 500 gained 2.56 points, or 0.1%, to 4,629.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.71 points, or 0.4%, to 35,921.23 largely due to a sharp drop by Walt Disney. The Nasdaq gained 81.58 points, or 0.5%, to 15,704.28.
Rupee drops 18 paise to close at 74.52 against the dollar
The rupee depreciated 18 paise to end at 74.52 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as strong selling pressure on domestic stocks and a strong greenback in the foreign market weighed on investor sentiment. In addition, investors remained concerned about rising crude prices and sustained outflows of foreign capital, traders said. In the interbank forex market, the local currency opened at 74.44, then lost ground to quote 74.59 against the US dollar.
Sensex, nice Thursday
The benchmark Sensex stock index fell 433.13 points or 0.72% to close at 59,919.69 points as 24 of its scripts fell. The index opened lower and then hit the day’s low at 59,656.26 points as banking giants SBI and ICICI Bank and HDFC were beaten. The National Stock Exchange’s 50-issue Nifty fell 143.60 points or 0.80% to end at 17,873.60 points. No less than 41 of its shares have gone down.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
