Beijing Stock Exchange to open with greater expectations for SMEs





The Beijing Stock Exchange will open on Monday. Photo: Li Hao / GT Two months after the announcement of the new stock exchange at the annual services fair in Beijing in early September, the eagerly awaited Beijing Stock Exchange (ESB) will begin trading on Monday with the active participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and high expectations. market performance. Driven by active market responses, after the exchange opens, the total number of eligible investors will likely exceed 4 million, and that number is very likely to double within a year, analysts say. The opening has sparked growing expectations and applause from industry insiders, who see the move as an important step in improving capital market services for innovative SMEs. The BSE will strengthen the function of the Chinese capital market by better serving SMEs, Lian Ping, director of the Zhixin Investment Research Institute, told the Global Times on Sunday, noting that these companies are generally at the top of their emerging industries, such as l digital economy, technology and service sectors. On the first day, 71 listed companies from the selection layer of the new third board will be transferred to the ESB. In addition, 10 companies that have completed IPOs and other proceedings will be listed directly on the new stock exchange. BSE’s initial transaction volume could reach 15 to 30 billion yuan ($ 2.4 billion to $ 4.7 billion), according to media reports. While it is still too early to tell, analysts believe BSE has great growth potential, given the good new trials it has conducted and the government’s call to support listing and funding. small technology companies. One of the strengths of the new essay is that there will be no price limits on the first day of the public offerings, and 71 transferred shares will continue to apply a 30% limit on the upside and downside, the media reported. There is a 20% price limit for stocks listed on the Scientific and Technological Innovation Council of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and ChiNext, and a 10% limit for the A-share market. The 30% price cap is a new effort that can give the market enough room for pricing, analysts said. “While there may also be more risk for investors, the new price limit may ensure the effectiveness of price discovery and also indicate that tolerance for limits on rises and falls is growing. high, ”Lian said. The wider price range is a requirement for the development of the whole market, and it is likely to spread to more domestic commercial markets, Dong Shaopeng, expert adviser to the China Commission for securities regulation. Before the opening, several brokerage firms have done a complete upgrade and setup for doing business on BSE, such as providing general trading interfaces, quick entries that are convenient for investors to make trades. stock exchange transactions.

