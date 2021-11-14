Stock market investors look to inflation and politics





Stock prices are expected to move sideways this week as investors look for catalysts that could push the benchmark above the 7,400 point level. Investors could turn their attention to rising inflation and the upcoming presidential elections where the list of candidates will be firmed up this week, following the end of the earnings season and the release of Q3 gross domestic product figures. last week. “The political climate is expected to heat up considerably over the next few weeks as the pool of applicants is finalized, as will speculation about regulatory and business risks over the next six years,” said online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia. .com. Meanwhile, as mobility restrictions are relaxed, analysts have said “revenge buying” associated with spending related to early elections could boost the economy in the fourth quarter of the year. The Philippine stock index is expected to trade between 7,200 and 7,300 points this week. The PSEI barometer last week rose 0.6% to 7,383.84, boosted by positive third quarter earnings. Sector indices ended mixed, with services, real estate and financials posting weekly gains, while mining and oil, holdings and industrials posting weekly losses. Foreign investors were net buyers for the week of 1.17 billion pesos, while the average daily value traded reached 9.3 billion pesos compared to the previous week’s average of 8.02 billion pesos . The main weekly prize winners were Globe Telecom Inc., which increased 8.9% to 3430 P; Converge ICT Solutions Inc, which climbed 6.9% to 35.50 P; and AllDay Marts Inc., which rose 6.5% to P 0.82. The main weekly losers were Semirara Mining and Power Corp., which fell 8.8 percent to P22.10; Petron Corp., which fell 6.6% to P3.51; and Aboitiz Power Corp., which fell 5.2% to P31.55. Meanwhile, global equity markets mostly rallied on Friday, a positive end of a week in which the threat of inflation scared investors, but not enough to derail the recovery. The major US indices all rose, with the broad-based S&P 500 adding 0.7%, reducing their losses for the week. But London’s FTSE resisted the bullish sentiment, falling 0.5%. It was the second straight day of gains on Wall Street, as traders may have overreacted to Wednesday’s inflation data. “Inflation is very high,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, pointing to decades-long highs in key indicators in the United States, Japan and China. Investors were frightened on Wednesday following official U.S. data showing annual consumer price inflation peaked in 30 years, which could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster to contain prices . A University of Michigan survey released on Friday found that U.S. consumer confidence had fallen to its lowest level in 10 years, fearing rising inflation could undermine purchasing power. But economists say sentiment is expected to pick up once the global supply grunts are resolved, and consumers are unlikely to cut back on spending. With AFP

DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this website are in no way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are the opinions of the readers of manilastandard.net exercising their right to free speech and do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or point of view of manilastandard.net. While reserving for this post the right to remove comments deemed offensive, indecent, or inconsistent with Manila Standard’s editorial standards, Manila Standard cannot be held responsible for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://manilastandard.net/index.php/business/business-stocks/369947/stock-market-investors-shift-attention-to-inflation-politics.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos