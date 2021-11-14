Weekly stock market and economy recap: S&P 500 down slightly, PPI and CPI soar

S&P 500 results update

S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) showed another modest drop last week, from $ 214.95 to $ 214.77. Futures EPS is still + 35% since the start of the year.

92% of companies have now released their third quarter results. 81% exceeded estimates and results were 10.3% above expectations. Q3 earnings growth rate remains + 41.5%. (Refinitiv I / B / I / O data)

S&P 500 futures price / earnings ratio

S&P 500 price / earnings ratio (PE) checked at 21.8.

S&P 500 earnings yield vs. 10-year Treasury yield

S&P 500 earnings yield is now 4.59%, still well above the Treasury bill rate which rose to 1.58%.

Economic data review

Producer price index (PPI)

Producer price index (PPI) for October increased for the month (vs. + 0.5% last month), and annualized (vs. 8.6% annualized last month). Producer prices remain almost double the amount recorded at any time over the past decade. Still no sign of inflation moderating, as higher production costs are often passed on to consumers.

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index

fell to 98.2 in October, just slightly below the long-term average of 98.4. Only one of the index components increased for the month, while the remaining 9 components decreased or remained unchanged.

“Small business owners are trying to take advantage of current economic growth, but remain pessimistic about economic conditions for the foreseeable future. One of the biggest problems for small businesses is the lack of workers for unfilled positions and inventory shortages, which will continue to be a problem during the holiday season. “ “The net percentage of owners raising average selling prices increased 7 points to a seasonally adjusted 53% net. Rising price activity has reached levels not seen since the early 1980s, when prices were rising at double-digit rates. “

Expect a lot of volatility in this index as future policy regarding taxes and regulations is formulated.

Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Consumer Price Index (CPI) the inflation reading turned out to be much higher (worse) than expected. Consumer prices are up over the month (against + 0.4% last month), and up over the last 12 months (against + 5.4% last month). You have to go back to November 1990 to find a higher annualized value for inflation.

Consumer price index less food and energy (core CPI)

Consumer price index less food and energy (core CPI) increased over the month (vs. + 0.2% last month), and over the past 12 months (vs. + 4.0% last month). You have to go back to August 1991 to find a higher annualized core CPI reading.

Gains were led by energy costs (mainly gasoline and fuel oil) and new / used vehicles and trucks on the core CPI side. But the gains were widely distributed across all categories.

Notable gains

PayPal funds (NASDAQ 🙂 reported a semi compared to Wall Street’s high expectations. Adjusted EPS only exceeded expectations by 4% (+ 4% year-on-year growth), while revenues exceeded expectations by 1% (+ 13% year-on-year growth).

The past twelve month metrics (TTM) continue to be excellent, but everything revolves around future expectations. The biggest failure came in the company’s forecasting. As they lowered the projections for the fourth quarter and subsequent years.

This is the risk when a title becomes close to perfect. Even strong results may not be enough. After earnings, the stock is down about 10% and about 35% from its recent all-time high. This corresponded to the 35% drop from peak to trough during the COVID sell-off.

I added positions on the lower income gap. There are a few short-term issues between tough term comparisons and the end of the EBay relationship, but I think the Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 relationship will more than make up for the losses over time. Short-term momentum for the stock is weaker, and the stock still isn’t cheap. I have no idea how big the stock’s decline is in the near term, but looking over the next 3-5 years, I see plenty of reasons for encouragement.

Summary

The Fed wants us to believe that the inflationary threat is solely the result of supply chain problems. If this were true, the price increases would be limited to a few categories. As consumers would compensate their purchases of more expensive items by buying less of the rest. But that is not what is happening today, the price increases are strong in all categories. Producer prices are up + 8.6% and consumer prices + 6.2%, making real interest rates even more abysmal.

Now we are told that the infrastructure bill will fix the inflation problem. Now I have heard it all. First, the infrastructure would not be in place for years. The inflationary threat will probably be eradicated naturally long before that date. Second, more government spending can not reduce inflation. It’s just econ 101. It is productivity gains that help raise living standards. The COVID monetary response was the perfect example. If you give handouts, it will only increase the prices because the demand exceeds the supply. Not leaving you better at the end. (And probably worse).