Analysts see Nio & Zynga as long-term winners

First employee of Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio Inc, Tianshu LI, and the company’s management team celebrate the opening of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) bell to commemorate the initial public offering at the company’s IPO at the NYSE in New York City, September 12, 2018. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Markets are reaching all-time highs even as companies face inflationary pressures and labor shortages, but investors need to keep a long-term perspective when choosing stocks. Profit forecasts for the coming quarters give investors and analysts a glimpse of what lies ahead for companies. To that end, top Wall Street analysts have identified these five companies as long-term winners, according to TipRanks, which tracks top-performing stock pickers. Here’s how those stocks should behave at the end of the year.

datadog

As enterprise-level business infrastructure moves to the cloud, the companies that help manage and secure it are here to fill the void. Datadog (DOG) has had an impressive run since its IPO in 2019 and an even more “extraordinarily strong” third quarter, according to Needham & Co.’s Jack Andrews. The company recently reported quarterly beats across the board. Andrews valued the stock as a buy and raised his price target bullish to $ 236 from $ 173. He wrote that DDOG’s third quarter performance was “outstanding” and that “the company represents arguably the strongest foundational story of all enterprise software.” Andrews believes the company is executing its current offerings well and is converting more new customers into several products in its line. The analyst said that quarter after quarter, more and more customers are ordering more services, a direct result of DDOG’s rapid pace of product innovation. The company launched new platforms, such as Cloud Security Posture and Cloud Workload Security tools. Datadog’s security services are still in their infancy and offer significant benefits when properly marketed. Adding that DDOG “continues to shoot all cylinders possible,” Andrews observed that competition in the existing market is mostly harmless and the company should continue to capitalize on its available market. Financial aggregator TipRanks currently ranks Andrews 80th out of more than 7,000 analysts. Its success rate is 73%. His grades returned an average of 53.8%.

Snap One

Snap One (SNPO) serves as the preferred location for smart solutions for homes and businesses. Snap One recently published a sales pace in its third quarter report and is now focused on consolidating its power in the “smart living” end-market, ”wrote Stephen Volkmann of Jefferies. He said the company has stored a fair amount of inventory to offset persistent headwinds on the supply side and that its business model has ample room for growth. Volkmann noted that Snap One is the “latest B2B distributor to embark on what has become a successful investment model to consolidate a fragmented niche market with attractive growth momentum”. The analyst valued the stock as a buy and declared a price target of $ 24 per share. Snap One has benefited from inorganic growth through mergers and acquisitions. The company capitalizes on the important currents of home integration with its established distribution and agency network. Volkmann expects the market to grow by around 11% each year, and supply chain issues have been alleviated somewhat by Snap One’s price increases. As for the supply-side challenges facing the company, Volkmann predicts that they will dissipate during 2022. This would allow Snap One to achieve higher margins and operating leverage in the long run. Out of more than 7,000 analysts, Volkmann is ranked No. 232 by TipRanks. His grades were passed 74% of the time. They returned an average of 30.1% on each.

Zynga

Zynga (ZNGA) has managed to focus on acquiring new users and is pursuing new games in its pipeline. The social game developer recently posted its highest ever third quarter revenue and bookings, in part thanks to an increased ability to release new releases and grow its operations. Brian Fitzgerald of Wells Fargo identified a significant advantage in the downgrade. This strategy should boost user acquisition and retention, and return the company to its previous days of relevance in mobile games. Fitzgerald valued the stock as a buy and gave it a price target of $ 13. The analyst said the rough days of the past are now in Zygna’s rearview mirror as he sees increased interest in his hyper-laid back gaming segment. Hyper-casual gaming, known for its minimalist and addicting gameplay, has been one of the fastest growing genres in the industry. The company effectively managed its operating expenses. This, combined with its advertising growth, translates into “better than expected operating leverage”. TipRanks currently calculates that Fitzgerald is # 61 out of over 7,000 other professional analysts. His stock picks were correct 72% of the time, and they returned an average of 57.1%.

Nio

Nio (NIO) recently released their Q3 impression with mixed results. Although they exceeded revenue estimates, the company’s guidance for the fourth quarter was more conservative than expected. Current hurdles facing the automaker involve supply chain constraints and a company-wide manufacturing restructuring, though Mizuho Securities’ Vijay Rakesh believes these issues will only affect the short term. term. In the long term, the future of the title looks bright, according to Rakesh. The analyst added that the electric vehicle market in China has grown to the point that the industry is approaching an “upturn in adoption.” Rakesh rated the stock as a buy and declared a price target of $ 67. Beyond the borders of China, NIO has recently expanded into Norway, consolidating its entry into its next target market. The introduction to Europe was a key milestone for the company, with entry into the United States next on its list. Additionally, Rakesh was encouraged by Nio’s advancements in battery technology, which could help reduce production expenses. In addition, the company has innovated in its driver assistance systems, which it says will serve as a catalyst for growth. Rakesh is ranked 30th out of over 7,000 financial analysts by TipRanks. Its stock ratings were successful 79% of the time, and they returned an average of 53.7% per rating.