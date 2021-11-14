Why Twitter Stock Dipped After Third Quarter Results





In the USA, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is the third most popular social media platform in terms of engagement time per day. However, the stock has underperformed the market in the past one, three and ten years, and that trend did not reverse when Twitter recently released its third quarter results. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on October 27, 2021Motley Fool contributor Trevor Jennevine reviews the company’s latest financial results, highlighting why its stock price has fallen. Crazy contributor Brian Withers is also in this clip. Trevor Jennevine:The company announced its results yesterday after the market closed. This title is down more than 10% today. We’ll get to that in a second, but revenue was $ 1.3 billion – which is roughly in line with management’s forecast – up 37%. The big surprise was the operating profit of – $ 743 million, and that was a huge dud. Management expected more or less stable operating income, around $ 0 to slightly positive. A huge failure and, of course, it spilled over into the end result. Based on GAAP, earnings per share was $ -0.67. Once again, huge miss. The reason is that a class action lawsuit was filed by a shareholder in 2016 and the company ended up paying $ 809.5 million to settle this litigation. There were some insurance benefits that they pushed back the other way. The net charge was $ 766 million. When you support this, the company has had a positive operating profit. Even if you give it up, the operating result is still down compared to the previous year. On the positive side, daily active users reached 211 million. That’s up 13%, and that’s a slight sequential acceleration. It jumped 11% in the previous quarter. And cash flow from operations was $ 389 million, up 81%. Being an ad-supported company, Apple’s changes to iOS privacy terms have been one of management’s goals here. They said it was too early to assess the long-term impact of the iOS changes, but they believed the impact in Q3 was less than they expected. Perhaps a small ray of hope for shareholders, but definitely something to pay attention to in the coming quarters. Another thing the management mentions is that they are going to sell MoPub, which has an ad exchange that they bought out in 2013, I believe. This sale is going to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. They mentioned that this could be a revenue barrier as MoPub teams look to other areas of the business. The reason they are making the sale is because Twitter sees opportunities in performance advertising and, in particular, in commerce as well as on the platform. They are looking for what they see as higher added value opportunities. They mentioned that this sale would not impact their previous forecast, that they would reach $ 7.5 billion in annual revenue by 2023. As for the outlook, they expect fourth-quarter revenue of $ 1.5 billion to $ 1.6 billion, up 24%. They are looking for an operating profit of between $ 130 million and $ 180 million. This would be down 29% the year before. Comprehensive operating income to come this quarter. The weak outlook for the next quarter scared Wall Street and the stock sold quite significantly today. Brian Withers:For me, Twitter has always been – I think it has a great product and people love it – but they struggled to monetize the business and be really consistent. Depending on when you bought it, you could have made a considerable amount of money if you had owned it for the past five years, but if you have owned it for the past 10 – eh, not so big. Up 22% over the past 10 years, but the last five is over 200%. This has been a hard stock for fools to love.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/11/14/why-twitter-stock-plunged-after-q3-earnings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos