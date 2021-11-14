Global trends to guide markets in shortened holiday week: analysts





NEW DELHI: Stock markets will focus on global trends for further guidance during this shortened holiday week as the earnings season is largely over, analysts said.

Trade experts expect key benchmarks to move sideways as investors try to decode the impact of rising inflation on foreign portfolio investment.

Inflation data released by the United States and China last week stoked fears of an earlier-than-expected rate hike and boosted U.S. bond yields.

US inflation hit a 30-year record high of 6.2 percent year-on-year in October. China’s CPI rose 1.5% yoy, while the producer price index rose 13.5% yoy due to imported inflation and domestic supply shortages.

Inflationary worries and the possibility of an early rate hike may keep local stocks on the alert, as such indicators prompt foreign investors to pump money into emerging markets like India.

Indian stock markets have fallen for three straight days before rebounding sharply last Friday amid inflation concerns. Despite three days of losses, the 30-stock BSE benchmark jumped 619.07 points or 1.03% last week.

“We were seeing a specific move in equities during the second quarter earnings session and now the market’s attention will shift to global indices,” said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

“Since most of the quarterly results and the party mood are behind us, the indices should move sideways. As markets around the world try to decode the implications of rising inflation, any heavy selling by the FII can drive down Indian indices unless domestic players lend their support, ”said Yesha Shah, head of equity research, Samco Securities.

WPI inflation data is expected to be released on Monday.

Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Equity99, said: “This week will be a shorter week with the market remaining closed on Friday due to Gurunanak Jayanti. The results season is over, there are only a few small and medium businesses left that will report their results. Monday. World events will affect the market. ”

Ajit Mishra, Vice President of Research, Religare Broking, said: “As the earnings season is almost behind us, the focus will once again be on global markets for indices. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/markets/sensex/global-trends-to-guide-markets-in-holiday-shortened-week-ahead-analysts/articleshow/87694880.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos