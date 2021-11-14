Opinion: if inflation is more than transient, consumer prices and stocks could continue to rise

Conventional wisdom says that inflation is bad for the stock market. Still, the US stock market has remained strong this year in the face of surprisingly high inflation.

Since mid-May, when the 12-month rate of change in the CPI was first reported to have peaked, the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.72%

gained more than 15% and the Nasdaq 100 NDX index,

+1.04%

is up almost 23%.

Does this mean that the stock market lives on borrowed time and will soon succumb to the gravitational pull of higher inflation? Or is conventional wisdom on this subject just plain wrong?

Now is a good time to investigate these issues, as the US government announced this week that the CPI over the past 12 months has risen at its fastest rate in over 30 years.

My analysis of historical data reveals that the relationship between stocks and inflation is much more complex than it initially appears. This is because there are both advantages and disadvantages to the impact of inflation, and it is difficult to predict the net impact of the various consequences of inflation.

Consider the impact of inflation on profits: Since companies are often able to charge higher prices when inflation rises, they have pricing power, in other words, their profits. are not in as much pain as you might think. In fact, according to data going back to 1871 provided by Robert Shiller of Yale University, nominal earnings per share of the S&P 500 grew faster, on average, when inflation was higher.

This trend is why the stock market is a good hedge against inflation. Yet investors too often overlook this interesting trend, as they focus on nominal earnings growth rates rather than actual growth rates. They extrapolate the slower nominal profit growth rate from a period of low inflation, even when inflation is rising. Economists often refer to this error as a monetary illusion or an inflation illusion.

The good news is the ability of corporate earnings to cover inflation. The bad news is that inflation leads to lower P / E ratios because inflation reduces the present value of profits in future years.

These two distinct impacts are summarized in the table below. To build the chart, I split the period since 1871 into two subsets based on the rate of change in the CPI over 2 years. Note that the EPS growth rate tended to be higher when inflation was higher, but the P / E ratio tended to be lower.

What to watch and watch out for

How do these compensating factors interact in practice? The answer depends on whether you are focusing on the short term or the long term. In the short term up to a year, inflation has historically been a net negative for equities. This is because the negative impact of inflation on the P / E ratio is immediate, while its positive impact on earnings does not manifest for a few years. Once your time horizon stretches over two or three years, these effects cancel each other out on average.

The implication of investing: If inflation turns out to be more than transient and the stock market drops significantly, you may want to view the massive sell off as a buying opportunity.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. Its Hulbert Ratings tracks investment bulletins that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected]

