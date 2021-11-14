1 share to buy, 1 to throw away when markets open: Alibaba, Tyson Foods

Wall Street stocks finished higher on Friday, but the benchmark ended its five-week winning streak as rising inflation fears dampened investor sentiment.

Between another batch of well-known companies, such as Walmart (NYSE :), Target (NYSE :), Macys (NYSE :), Home Depot (NYSE :), NVIDIA (NASDAQ 🙂 and Cisco (NASDAQ :), as well as More important economic data, including the latest US figures, the coming week should be hectic.

Whichever direction the market takes, below we highlight one action that may be called for in the coming days and one that may experience further losses.

Remember though, our timeline is onlyfor the coming week.

Stock to buy: Alibaba

Alibaba (NYSE 🙂 could finally see stock lows this week, as China’s most valuable tech company and largest internet retailer prepare to release its latest earnings report before the bell on Thursday, November 18. .

Consensus expectations call on the tech giant, which has been the subject of heightened antitrust scrutiny by Beijing authorities for most of the year, to report earnings per share of 11.95 ( $ 1.87), down 33% from EPS of 18.00 ($ 2.82) in the year ago period.

Revenue, however, is expected to jump nearly 32% year-over-year to $ 204.2 billion ($ 32.0 billion), reflecting its core e-commerce business.

Indeed, a sign that should bode well for the future, Alibaba’s Singles Day shopping extravaganza, which began in early November and ended at midnight on November 11, set a new record for sales despite concerns about the impact of Beijing’s crackdown. on the country’s technological sector.

Outside of its core retail segment, revenue from the cloud, which has increasingly become another major growth engine for Alibaba, will also be seen as it attempts to consolidate its position as a global leader in the industry. cloud computing space, alongside its American rivals like Amazon (NASDAQ :), Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 and Google (NASDAQ :).

Beyond the numbers at the top and bottom, investors will be eager to hear comments from Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang regarding the outlook for the coming months as the tech giant aligns itself further with the priorities of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

BABA stock, which has climbed about 20% since falling to an almost three-year low at $ 138.43 on October 4, closed at $ 166.81 on Friday. At current levels, the Hangzhou, China-based e-commerce heavyweight has a market cap of $ 452.2 billion.

Despite the recent rebound, Alibaba shares are still down 28% year-to-date and are about 47% below their all-time high of $ 319.32 reached in October 2020. That’s maybe the reason why value investor ‘sidekick’ Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE 🙂 Vice President Charlie Munger recently on BABA stocks.

Disposal stock: Tyson Foods

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE 🙂 are expected to experience a volatile week as investors brace for disappointing advice from one of the world’s largest chicken, beef and pork producers when it releases its latest financial results.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based food company, which along with its subsidiaries owns major consumer brands like Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm, is expected to release fourth quarter numbers ahead of the US market opening on Monday 15 November. Wall Street calls for the meat producer to post a profit of $ 2.09 per share, about 15.5% improvement from EPS of $ 1.81 a year earlier.

Revenue, meanwhile, is expected to grow about 19% year-on-year to $ 12.7 billion, benefiting from strong consumer and restaurant demand.

Perhaps more importantly, Tyson Foods’ outlook for the end of the year and early 2022 will be the focus of attention as it addresses the negative impact of an accelerating inflation environment, of the rising raw material costs, supply chain issues, as well as potential changes in consumption conditions. behviour.

When the company released its report on August 9, it warned that the current inflationary environment would put pressure on its prepared foods business in the coming quarters.

TSN stock closed Friday’s session at $ 81.23, not far from its recent pre-pandemic high of $ 83.76 reached on October 25, which put the meat producer at a valuation of $ 29.6 billion.

Shares of Tyson Foods outperformed the market as a whole with a narrow margin in 2021, rising 26% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500’s 24.6% gain over the same period.