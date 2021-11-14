These Money and Investing Tips Can Help You Keep Your Portfolio Running Good





Don’t miss these best money and investing features: Sign up here to receive the best mutual funds and ETF stories from MarketWatchs weekly by email! INVESTMENT NEWS AND TRENDS Hidden in plain sight, a US treasury bill earns more than 7% This simple investment could be the solution to your fixed income needs in retirement Learn more If inflation is not transient, consumer prices and stocks could continue to climb The stock market is a good hedge against inflation. Read more Ten recommended actions if you think value will beat growth as inflation rises These companies are recommended by at least three top performing newsletters and have low valuations. Read more Stocks are making money now, but remember some investors still haven’t recovered from the dot-com bubble of 2000 Your long term can be much longer if you buy stocks when the market is expensive and exuberant. Read more Here’s how to decide if the S&P 500 is heading for a correction now Watch for these market sell signals. Read more Good news can be bad news: the bullish trend in stock markets has reached an extreme level When sentiment reached such a high level, equity gains tended to moderate. Read more The anti-Cathie Wood ETF has landed. Here’s how it’s been so far Each week, we highlight the most current news on exchange-traded funds, from new launches to inflows and performance. Read more This ecommerce stock may be a better buy than Amazon right now 5 winners and losers as e-commerce shifts to post-COVID challenges. Read more Amazon shows major weakness in ESG ratings Amazon is bigger than Walmart in terms of sales, but reports emissions from shipping that are only a seventh the size of Walmart. Look at the supply chain. Read more Why GE’s tax-free division could boost the stock and reward patient investors Conglomerates that transfer divisions to shareholders frequently find that the parties are even more valuable. Read more Here’s proof that momentum strategies don’t work with bitcoin Because trend-following bitcoin traders buy high and sell low, many have lost money even as bitcoin skyrockets. Read more Hopes for a bitcoin spot ETF in 2021 have just been dashed The most likely candidate for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund linked directly to bitcoin is not likely to occur in 2021. Read More Energy prices are high and more and more you will want to own these stocks when a cold winter arrives. Energy stocks have been the big winners this year. But their gains are not over yet, as an expected deep freeze pushes up oil and gas prices. Read more

