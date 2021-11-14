



For years, Chinese leaders have fought an uphill battle to attract financing for small businesses. They rely on the very first Beijing Stock Exchange to do the job. The Beijing Stock Exchange, which is launched today, is designed as a platform to house small and medium-sized businesses that have long struggled to raise capital because they are not large enough to be listed elsewhere. About 70 companies are due to migrate from an existing Chinese board of directors, and another 10 are due to debut for the first time today. Photo: Reuters The stock exchange, which is to carry only a fraction of the number of companies listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen, is intended to expand funding channels for companies in the hope of promoting China’s technological ambitions and reducing its dependence on the West. The move also marks a decades-long effort to make the financial markets of nations exposed to booms and recessions more multifaceted. The new stock market could be an important breeding ground for these little giants, said Chris Liu (), senior portfolio manager for Chinese equities at Invesco Hong Kong Ltd (). Shenzhen Suntang High-tech Co () data analytics company and AnHui Jing Sai Technology Co () quartz crystal component manufacturer () are among 10 companies that debuted today, having raised 1.5 billion yuan (235 million dollars) thanks to the sale of shares in stride. The other 71 companies are to be transferred from one level of the National Equities Exchange And Quotations Co (NEEQ,), an over-the-counter market for these small companies, according to a report by the China Securities Journal. Technically, the exchange offers easier access to quotes than the NASDAQ-style Star chart in Shanghai and the high-tech ChiNext in Shenzhen, at only 200 million yuan for minimum market cap and is expected to have better liquidity than NEEQ. More wild price fluctuations should be allowed up to 30% in both directions per day, against 20% at the other two sites. Many companies with great potential for innovation might one day be on the Star board, but don’t quite cut it given their early stage, this is meant to give them a chance, said Fu Lichun, co-founder of Beijing. Ytai Capital Co. Certainly, given the small size of the companies and their start-up nature, the Beijing Stock Exchange should not cause much noise. More than 300 shares have been listed on Shanghais Star’s board of directors since its launch in 2019. We expect the initial trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange to have only a limited impact on A-share’s performance and liquidity, wrote analysts at China International Capital Corp (), including Li Qiusuo (), in a note. The daily volume is estimated between 15 and 30 billion yuan, or less than 2.7% of the total turnover of the mainland markets, they said. China encourages equity financing with the aim of reducing banks’ exposure to credit risk. Meanwhile, he wants to start new specialist companies to break supply chain bottlenecks, according to a statement from a July meeting of top executives.

