Muscat Stock Exchange announces ESG initiatives





Muscat – The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) announced on Sunday the creation of a new section to focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) and diversity and inclusion (D&I) issues important to achieving sustainable growth in Oman’s capital markets sector. The new section will operate within the MSX under the name “ESG and D&I”. The Muscat Stock Exchange has appointed Majida bint Sheikhan al Mamari to lead this initiative. The creation of the “ESG and D&I” section is part of the concern for exchanges to support good governance policies in the Sultanate as well as to keep pace with global best practices and to achieve sustainable growth in the capital markets sector. In a press release, Mohammed bin Mahfoud al Ardhi, chairman of the board of MSX, said that the board of MSX has signified the importance of ESG and D&I in the strategic planning of the development of the stock market. This is an important initiative, especially at a time when global sustainability initiatives and events such as the COP26 climate conference have put environmental sustainability and inclusive corporate policies at the forefront of policy. global business practices, he said. Ardhi explained that ESG goes beyond standard corporate social responsibility (CSR) measures and takes into account a long-term sustainable view of environmental, social and governance issues. At the Muscat Stock Exchange, we believe in sustainable business growth and an ethical deployment of capital, which in turn translates into increased investor confidence and improved profitability, he added. Ardhi said that [ESG and D&I] The initiative is part of MSX’s efforts to improve market transparency in disclosures and include market participants in efforts such as environmental and social governance. Investors today are focusing more than ever on the factors of sustainability in their investment decisions and the exchange is committed to aligning investment principles with investors’ sustainability goals from one platform. more diverse and inclusive form, he said. MSX has adopted ESG as a best practice in accordance with the United Nations Guiding Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) which is dedicated to promoting environmental and social responsibility among global investors. According to UN PRI standards, ESG in investments evolves from a practice of risk management to a driver of innovation and new opportunities that create long-term value for business and society, a journey that the MSX happily undertakes with the promise of creating an environmentally sustainable impact on its investment value chain.

