



SMES BOON This September 9, 2020 shows the view of the skyscrapers of the central business district of Beijing, capital of China. XINHUA PHOTO BEIJING: The Beijing stock exchange will begin trading on Monday, a key step in China’s efforts to reorganize its capital market, as the new stock exchange will serve a myriad of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Announcing the launch date in a statement on Friday, the New Exchange said everything was ready for trading, with the first batch of 81 companies scheduled to have their shares traded from Monday. The launch came two months after China announced plans to create a new exchange, a move widely welcomed by the market as it aims to address the long-standing funding problem for SMEs. The new exchange, built on the existing National Equities Exchange and Cotations, or the “new third board”, will play a different role in the Chinese capital market compared to the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges while strengthening interconnectivity with the markets. two scholarships. The announcement generated great interest and enthusiasm in the market. Over the past two months, investors and companies have been following the latest developments in the stock market closely, vying for trading qualifications. More than 2.1 million new investors applied to become qualified investors on Friday, the exchange said, adding that the total number of eligible investors would exceed 4 million after the start of trading on the exchange. So far 112 securities companies have been members, he said. Six documents on trading regulation were also unveiled on Friday, along with the 45 other guidelines released earlier, constituting the stock exchange’s self-regulatory system with rules covering issuance, funding, supervision and trading, between others. Commenting on the first group of companies, Li Xudong, managing director of China Securities, said these companies are “the full embodiment of the role of the stock exchange as a main platform serving innovative SMEs.” The 81 companies, as the top performers in their respective industries, have strong business operations and great potential for growth, Li said. Covering 25 major industries in the economy, these companies primarily come from sectors such as advanced manufacturing, high-tech services and strategic emerging industries. Their average expenditure on research and development exceeds 25.36 million yuan (about 4 million US dollars). As a number of companies line up to go public, the exchange said it would strengthen oversight and step up efforts to improve the quality of listed companies, by rolling out measures to strengthen the pre-listing review. listing, clarifying the responsibilities of intermediaries and listed companies, and creating smooth channels for delisting. The launch of trading marks the start of an exploration journey for the Beijing Stock Exchange, market watchers said, encouraging all parties involved to become more adaptable and inclusive and to work together to foster a favorable market environment. in order to facilitate the stable and sustainable growth of the new stock exchange.

