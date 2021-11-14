COLUMN: Grains rise as inflation hits 30-year high | Ag / Energy

Hello market watchers. It’s freezing, literally.

Last week we paid tribute to all the courageous men and women who have served this great country and continue to sacrifice themselves to ensure our freedom. Veterans Day is celebrated at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, which marked the armistice between the Allied nations and Germany that ultimately ended World War I, also known as the Great War at the time.

As military conflicts persist around the world, we continue to face growing threats of economic war and cyber warfare, many of which come from two authoritarian countries, China and Russia. In this vein, this week marked a major milestone in the history and future leadership of the People’s Republic of China. The notable outcome of the sixth four-day plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee was that President Xi Jinping’s continued hold on power. China’s top leader is usually elected for two successive five-year terms, serving as secretary general of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission since 2012 and president of the People’s Republic of China. Xi was first appointed in this role in 2013 while I was still in China. There have only been two other leaders who have held these lifelong roles in the 72-year history of the CPC. These names may sound familiar, most notably Mao Zedong, the Party’s first chairman founded in 1949, and with Deng Xiaoping, who led China’s opening up to the world from the late 1970s.

Last week, Xi Jinping was elected China’s next and third life supreme leader. If there was any doubt that President Xis’ approach to home and foreign affairs was fashionable in China, those doubts were dispelled this week. Presidents Biden and Xi will hold a virtual summit on Monday, one of the few engagements between the world’s two largest economies since Bidens’ elections, as tensions reach a critical level.

Russia is its own cup of tea. This week, the Russian army has strengthened along the Ukrainian border. It is not the first time. As winter approaches, the energy supplied by Russia is militarized. Also, not the first time. Russia says it is a domestic issue, just as China claims when it comes to Taiwan’s affairs. It is also not the first time that Russia has discussed restricting wheat exports due to domestic supply issues and soaring inflation.

As a result of this and rising global inflation amid weather concerns, international markets have risen accordingly. In the first month, December KC wheat futures hit a high of $ 8.43 on Friday, unprecedented since May 2014. While some profit taking was expected to end the week after a two-day rise in the dollar American Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, they were brief to better with the day ending with new recent highs. USDA export data was delayed due to Veterans Day, but went without incident with wheat, corn and soybeans as planned.

The main market drivers this week were USDA’s agricultural production reports and Tuesday’s global supply and demand, followed by Wednesday’s US inflation data for October. The USDA monthly report is the last report on supply until the new year. After the massive sales of soybeans, corn and wheat that led to the report, the most significant surprise came from the less wary of soybean yields. In what were sure to be higher yields for US beans compared to last month’s estimate of 51.5 bpa and average trade estimates of 51.7 bpa, the USDA reduced bean yields at 51.2 bpa. That reduced US bean production to 4.425 billion bushels from expectations of more than 4.47 billion bushels. US ending stocks were also lower for beans despite a 40 million bushel reduction in exports. Global bean ending stocks were also lower than expected as well as last month, while Chinese imports were reduced by one million tonnes, although slightly higher than last year.

Soybean futures, which now trade in January as the first month, rose on the data release but closed well above highs, only gaining ground on Wednesday and Thursday. That’s until Friday, when soybean futures took the lead, jumping 22 cents to close the week higher at $ 12.44. The next resistance level will be in line with the 50 day moving average just above $ 12.56.

The corn market faced headwinds from a slightly larger than expected rise in US yields to 177 bpa, tying 2016 for a record yield, against 176.7 bpa expected and 176.5 bpa in recent months. The corresponding production increased to 15.062 billion bushels from the 15.038 billion bushels expected. US and global ending stocks were higher than expected for corn. With the strength of ethanol production in recent times, the USDA has increased the use of corn from ethanol by 50 million bushels. After minimal gains in Tuesday’s session, the corn market climbed higher to close the week at $ 5.77 after hitting highs at $ 5.82, but surpassing the November 2 high at 5 , $ 86.

The wheat market experienced impressive weakness as a perfect storm hit. Dry weather in the US and Europe, rains in Australia just before harvest impact quality, lowest wheat carryover since 2008, export restrictions discussed by Russia and inflation US to 31-year highs pushing foreign money into commodities as an inflation hedge all provided underlying support for wheat in particular. The USDA reduced US wheat exports by 15 million bushels, increased Russian production by 2.0 million tonnes, but now more in line with international estimates, and increased Russian wheat exports. This ear of wheat may in fact be more Russian roulette.

Due to the shortage of quality wheat, the higher protein spring wheat leads, followed by Kansas City wheat. KC wheat from the July 2022 new crop closed the week at $ 8.18 after hitting a new recent daily high on Thursday at $ 8.23. This market should be the subject of profit-taking, but seems to benefit at this stage from a great deal of support for subsequent monitoring. $ 8.00 in July 2022 KC puts were hovering around $ 0.58 a bushel on Friday.

The livestock market has come under increased pressure due to the rise in cereals. Large cattle spot prices continued to have strong support with many trades this week at the $ 132 level. Packager margins are plentiful and should continue to attract more people during the holidays. The feeder market is about to find support in my opinion. The November feeders, which expire on November 18, have a gap to close at $ 157.625. While we may not see much action heading into the January contract, a number of conditions appear to be leading to a healthy market this spring. Protection against Animal Risks (PRL), which I also offer through insurance, in addition to puts and covers, is a product to be closely considered this year. This is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well, including the ability to pay the premium after coverage expires rather than up front.

If you are ready to trade in the commodities markets, call me at (580) 232-2272 or drop by my office to create your account and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to further your goals. Auto-trade accounts are also available. It’s never too late to start, and no operation is too small to implement a risk management and marketing plan. Come see me every Thursday, auction day at Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. I wish everyone a good trading week.