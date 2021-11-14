New Securities Dealers, a Growing Tribe in Telangana





Hyderabad: The stock market is the new gold mine for many in Telangana, where there is a staggering 82.81 percent increase in new investors in just one year. According to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website, last year 14,35,030 investors traded from Telangana. On November 8, the number of accounts registered here climbed to 26,232,242. Shortly after its multi-year low in March 2020, the Indian stock market saw a one-sided rise. Gains in the market have attracted many new investors to open demat accounts for trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In fact, the country as a whole has seen a 51.63 percent growth in new investors over the past year. Hyderabad News click here for more information on Hyderabad The bull run has attracted many people to invest their money in the stock market, says Tadimarri Sujay, a city-based investor who started trading in February. As the market performed well despite the pandemic, it caught the attention of those who had money but did not have good sources to invest. I know many in Hyderabad who started investing shortly after the start of the pandemic. As the market is still doing well, there is more investment in reputable companies and PSUs, he adds. While the bull market may be one of the reasons for more investors, two lockdowns also meant time for research. Karthik Kondapavuluri, an IT professional from the city, who has recently developed an interest in the market, points out. It wasn’t as if stock market information wasn’t available before the pandemic. It was just hard to find the time to research. Additionally, since trading is not as easy as investing in FDs, gold, or real estate, many were hesitant to invest without understanding the market. During the lockdown, we had time to study how the market worked and to invest slowly. Since the market is bullish right now, the benefits of small investments have encouraged people to keep investing, he adds. However, regular traders are concerned that this trend will hurt the market in the long term. According to city investor Manoj Naidu, the bull run may stop after a while and the market may experience a fall. I am afraid that in such a scenario, new investors will panic and withdraw. This can cause the market to fall further, which is not good for regular investors, he said. Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana today to Telegram everyday. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana today Facebook page and Twitter .

