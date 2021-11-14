Why is it so hard to do something about soaring gasoline pricesExBulletin



toggle legend Damien Dovarganes / AP

Damien Dovarganes / AP

You probably don’t need a story to tell you gasoline prices have skyrocketed. Prices are at their highest level in seven years, up more than a dollar from a year ago.

Rising energy costs, including gasoline as well as natural gas and coal, are a major driver of high inflation. This puts pressure on household budgets and creates a major political problem for the Biden administration.

The President recently declared that fighting inflation “is a top priority for me”, and his administration has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of some kind of action to bring down gasoline prices.

So what can the president actually do? In the end, not much.

“It’s a huge toolkit, but most of the tools aren’t very useful,” says Kevin Book, managing director of Clearview Energy Partners. “This is sort of the problem most presidents face.”

Here’s a look at some of the options Biden has at his disposal, and why there are so many downsides.

An overview of some of the tools available

The increase in the global supply of crude oil would lower prices. But US presidents have no direct way to do it. American oil companies respond to shareholders and owners, not the government.

Unlike most members of OPEC, the powerful cartel that has direct influence over oil production, “we do not have a national oil company with unused capacity to bring to market,” notes Book.

So while, say, the King of Saudi Arabia may just decide to pump more or less oil, the president doesn’t have that option.

He can, of course, ask OPEC members to bring more oil to market and the Biden administration did. The answer was no.



toggle legend Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Another option is to release petroleum from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) the stockpile of crude that the U.S. government stores underground, so that the country can deal with any unexpected disruption in crude supplies. Sometimes oil is also sold to raise funds.

It’s not really meant to be a tool to manage prices, but hypothetically releasing a lot of oil from the reserve would increase supply and lower prices at least for a while.

But the amount of oil in the reserve is limited and Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy, says a one-time release “is not a lasting solution to an imbalance between supply and demand.”

And because the SPR stores crude oil, not gasoline, it wouldn’t immediately lower prices at the pump.

Coordinating releases with other countries with strategic reserves could help increase the impact, but it puts Biden back in the position to rely on diplomatic persuasion.

Some proposals could backfire on you

More drastic alternatives have drawbacks. The United States could ban exports of crude oil, which is now a large part of the US oil industry.

But Clearview’s Book says the export ban could backfire. This would lower US oil prices, but it would encourage domestic oil production to decline, which in turn would reduce the global supply of crude and push prices overall even higher.

And the United States imports certain types of oil as well. These shipments would continue and these importers would feel the effects of rising international prices, potentially reversing any relief in gasoline prices.

Then there is the idea of ​​reviving “NOPEC” legislation, which would allow the United States to prosecute OPEC members for collusion. The idea has been circulating around Capitol Hill for years and always receives new attention when oil prices rise.



toggle legend Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Tackling OPEC could lower prices, but it could also make prices much more volatile, and open a diplomatic box of worms, with the risk of countries retaliating.

Nor is it something Biden could do unilaterally, it would require congressional action.

“I still think we’re a long way from the realistic prospect of NOPEC going, in part because Republican lawmakers seem content to blame the current energy crisis on Biden’s national energy policies and perceived hostility to the production of gas. ‘national energy,’ says Helima Croft of RBC Capital. .

Another option, which Bloomberg Reports The White House is considering, would relax some requirements that refineries use a certain amount of biofuel, such as ethanol, in their gasoline blends.

Refineries have long complained that the rule imposes excessive costs and makes gasoline more expensive, but it enjoys strong support from the powerful agricultural lobby in Congress.

Symbolic action is the most likely outcome

Book suspects that the most likely course of action is a release of the strategic oil reserve.

Congress has already ordered that some of the oil be released from the reserve in the next few years. Biden could change when that oil is released, to push more now, rather than make a dramatic emergency release.

The pressure to do Something Tackling the problem is just too important, he says, and taking action would show the administration is taking it seriously.

“I think your pain can be an important political message,” says Clearview’s Book. “It’s not going to do much for the wallet, however.”

What can help on this front is simply time. The Energy Information Agency, in its monthly report on oil markets, predicted that oil prices will start to fall next year. OPEC also predicts an oil surplus in 2022.

No one in the oil industry misses the irony of this moment: Key world leaders are calling for a dramatic drop in oil use in the years to come, in order to reduce the catastrophic impacts of man-made climate change.

But in the short term, Biden and other executives are desperate for energy prices and are enthusiastically welcoming the prospect of increased oil production.