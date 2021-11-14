Business
Americans always buy a storm
Both retailers have taken advantage of the fact that there are plenty of DIY enthusiasts looking to fix their homes before they sell, as well as new homeowners who need renovations. Both companies also sell lumber and other supplies to professional builders.
Analysts are predicting Home Depot’s earnings per share to rise more than 20% in this fiscal year, which ends Jan.31. Wall Street expects an even larger increase of nearly 30% for Lowe’s.
Can it be supported?
“Retail sales are expected to skyrocket this holiday shopping season due to high consumer confidence as well as rising personal incomes,” said Louis Navellier, president of Navellier & Associates, in a report last week . “The shortage of some key products shouldn’t derail vacation spending because when consumers have money in their pockets, they spend it.”
A summit between the world’s largest economies
On the agenda: The talks come at a time of heightened tensions over Taiwan, trade and human rights. At the same time, the United States and China have just unveiled a surprise climate pact, highlighting some areas of cooperation.
For investors, the talks between the world’s two largest economies are always worth watching. The meeting will be Biden’s first with Xi since he became president in January.
There will be plenty to say. While the Biden administration recently reached a deal with the European Union to ease Trump-era sanctions on aluminum and steel, criticism of China’s business practices and subsidies to domestic companies have persisted.
The global energy crisis and supply chain disruptions could also feature in the discussions. And then there’s the weakness in the Chinese real estate sector, which rocked American investors earlier this fall.
Following
Tuesday: retail sales in the United States; American industrial production; GDP of the euro area; Walmart, Home Depot revenue
