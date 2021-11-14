Toshiba marks a turning point for Japanese companies

Throughout its nearly seven-year narrative, Toshiba’s epic has been a gripping tale of new perils and new precedents. None of this, clearly, was fun for the flawed industrial hero at the heart of the story. At no time did he appear to be the master of his own destiny.

Then the board suddenly proposed last week to split the 140-year-old company into three. With at least one of the new companies clearly attractive to private equity, and with rapid asset sales looking better, we’ve come to a narrative fork. Some, especially M&A bankers, would like to see the plot take the direction of a split – not just for Toshiba, but for other Japanese companies who see the disintegration of conglomerates as the new global theme and wonder when their own troubled dramas might begin.

It is important to recognize how far Toshiba’s unfortunate setbacks have cleared and how many times this has put Japan in the spotlight. A dismal accounting fraud in 2015 was followed by the collapse of its US nuclear operations two years later. Then came the demotion of the Tokyo Stock Exchange elite, the sale of its prized memory chip manufacturing company, the swarming of foreign activists from its shareholder register, and the forced ousting of senior management during the an extraordinary general meeting earlier this year. In form and scale, the torment dazzled persistently.

The sub-stories, which include allegations of collusion between senior Toshiba management and Japan’s Commerce Ministry, were no less revealing. Toshiba’s panel of lawyers appointed to investigate governance failures on Friday reached the conclusion that the company “was not sufficiently aware of itself that its business activities should be carried out autonomously”. Surprisingly enough, but again, as a symbol of the Japanese company, Toshiba’s behavior has seemed exceptional in its degree, not in its nature.

This spectacular pile of misfortunes required a great solution. Toshiba’s three-part split plan, which was announced on Friday, follows more than four months of deliberations by a special committee whose existence was sparked by a historic (for Japan) management loss by shareholders on governance issues. The fact that the split would take advantage of a tax change introduced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (Meti) to make these spin-offs more attractive suggests that this solution is blessed by the government.

Shareholders, many of whom are foreign activists, will vote early next year on whether to go ahead with the new plan. Overshadowed that process was an approach by private equity group CVC, which suggested a $ 20 billion buyout deal for all of Toshiba. Some shareholders decided long before Toshiba’s Strategic Review Committee (SRC) concluded that they would agree to nothing less than a full auction of the company.

Toshiba’s narrative range depends on whether shareholders accept that the SRC’s efforts have been as comprehensive and well-intentioned as they are claimed and, more importantly, whether they have indeed found the best solution.

The job of convincing them lies with Toshiba’s board of directors and investor relations department. They will deploy two arguments, as shown by conversations with shareholders and those close to Toshiba. The first, as Toshiba pointed out in a 36-page presentation Friday and really needs to be fleshed out in the coming weeks, requires a leap of faith (in fact, several jumps) that the three-way division offers the most value. They might find that the deal would become easier to sell if Toshiba shares rose in the coming weeks.

The second part promises to be more subtle. He focuses on the implication that a vote for this split could somehow be a vote for a more broadly value-driven and shareholder-friendly corporate Japan. The idea, perhaps, is to build on Toshiba’s unfortunate run of negative precedents by suggesting that this eye-catching three-way split and its exploitation of Meti’s tax review could become the model for others to follow. .

There are many other Japanese conglomerates, from well-known names like Panasonic and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to lesser-known corporate flats, which are already facing calls for restructuring. These calls could now take a more precise form if the Toshiba experiment proves to be successful.

It can take a long time. Toshiba’s activist shareholders may have presented themselves in recent years as fighting against the great evil forces of old Japan. Toshiba, through clumsiness, history and slavery to its own instincts, has too often appeared emblematic of these forces. That doesn’t mean, however, that the historic change for Toshiba equates to something bigger. Shareholders cannot be expected to bet that this could be the case.

