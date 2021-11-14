4 solar stocks to watch on the stock market today | national

Business
The best solar stocks to watch in November 2021
Mixed feeling throughout the stock Exchange coupled with high inflation figures, keep investors cautious. That said, solar stocks appear to be heating up lately. We have seen people like Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) slightly higher during last week’s trading session. The driving force behind this movement was the announcement by the US Department of Commerce that it was rejecting a request by anonymous solar manufacturers to collect tariffs on solar panels made in Southeast Asia. So how would this benefit some solar companies?
Well, an increase in tariffs would increase the cost of solar panels in the United States, leading to lower sales volumes and lower profits. However, investors should not take too much interest in this new development as it does not change the fundamentals of the solar industry. Instead, more emphasis should be placed on the fact that the adoption of solar energy is increasing day by day. With all that is said and done, solar stocks appear to be well positioned for growth for the foreseeable future. So here are some of the best solar actions on the stock market today.
The best solar stocks to watch this month
Enphase Energy
First, we will take a look at one of the leading energy technology companies in the Enphase Energy. Essentially, the company specializes in home energy solutions that manage the production, storage and control of energy on a single platform. In addition to this, its semiconductor-based microinverter converts energy at the individual solar module level, which enables advanced energy monitoring and control.
Last week on Monday, the company announced an extension of its battery storage solutions partnership with Your Energy Solution. Companies are seeing growing interest in Enphase Solar and battery systems as energy consumers brace for increasingly common blackouts. In particular, the Enphase IQ battery features long life and safe operation due to excellent thermal stability. Thus, providing a safer solar battery solution without exposing homeowners to high voltage direct current.
Based on its latest earnings report, the company appears to be heading in the right direction. In its third quarter, Enphase posted record quarterly revenue of $ 351.5 million, a staggering 96% year-over-year increase. In addition, the company shipped approximately 2,599,575 microinverters and 65 megawatt hours of Enphase storage systems. Given these considerations, would you consider adding the ENPH action to your watchlist?
JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar operates in the photovoltaic (PV) industry. The company is building a vertically integrated solar energy product value chain, manufacturing silicon wafers and solar modules. Its services include solar power generation and engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and solar systems processing services. Impressively, JKS stock has almost doubled in value over the past six months.
Earlier this month, the company announced plans to invest $ 70 million in Chinese company Sichuan Yongxiang Energy Technology Co. It will be used for the construction of a high-purity polysilicon production line with a annual capacity of 100,000 tons. As a result, Jinko will ensure a stable supply of nearly 30,000 tonnes of high purity polysilicon each year once the project is fully operational.
In addition to this, the company also recently launched a new series of ultra-efficient 2021 Flagship Tiger Neo modules. It adopts TOPCon N-type technology with further improvements in performance, power, energy density and reliability. Thus, enabling maximum output power of up to 620W and ultra-high conversion efficiency of up to 22.3%. All things considered, do you think JKS’s stock could continue to rise?
Sunrun
Then we have the solar home service, battery storage and energy service company, Sunrun. Simply put, the company is dedicated to the design, development, installation, sale and maintenance of residential solar power systems in the United States. Not to mention that it offers its customers battery storage as well as solar energy systems. With RUN stocks traded sideways for most of the year, could things improve now?
In October, the company announced the extension of its program with SPAN. For those who don’t know, SPAN is the company that reinvented the electrical panel so that homeowners can intelligently control their energy use and remove barriers for customers who want to electrify their homes and vehicles. Thus, the program will accelerate the adoption of home solar power and batteries, electric vehicles and much more.
In Sunruns’ third quarter, it reported total revenue of $ 438.8 million, more than double that of the previous year’s quarter. Another key metric to focus on would be the number of new customers added. Sunrun was able to add 30,698 new customers, including 24,836 subscriber additions. With that in mind, do you see the RUN stock as one of the best solar stocks to watch out for right now?
Canadian solar
To sum up, we have Canadian solar. It is a solar energy company that provides solar energy system products, services and solutions around the world. In retail, the company has a CSI Solar segment and a Global Energy segment. The CSI Solar segment includes the design and manufacture of a range of solar energy products. On the other hand, the Global Energy segment includes global solar energy and energy storage projects and asset management services.
The company recently won 52 MWp for the Caracoli solar photovoltaic project in the recent public auction of the Colombian Ministry of Energy. This is the company’s second historic achievement in Colombia, following the recent award of the country’s first 45 MWh autonomous battery project to Barranquilla. It’s safe to say that Canadian Solars’ ability to strengthen its leadership position in Latin America is a testament to its strong track record of service excellence.
Passionate investors should also note that the company will announce its third quarter earnings report on November 18. After releasing strong financial figures across the board in the second quarter, investors will be looking to see if Canadian Solar could maintain its strong performance. . Having said that, would you consider investing in CSIQ stock prior to its earnings report?
