Actions to learn from politics, COVID cases – Manila Bulletin

Actions to be inspired by politics, COVID cases

James A. Loyola

The local stock market appears to be influenced by recent political developments this week, although investors remain bullish amid the reopening of the economy and generally positive business results for the third quarter.

Online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia.com said the rebound in economic growth in the third quarter further supported our outlook for the fourth quarter being tilted towards the higher end of the original forecast.

This is especially if revenge consumption manifests itself in December, in addition to anticipated spending before the 2022 election, he added.

Fourth-quarter transport eases are expected to deliver big benefits (favorable winds for cyclicals and hospitality, but we also highlight companies (primarily infrastructure, power, and industry) that are using the current environment. low cost of capital to consolidate before 2022, and therefore have additional value to unlock down the line, 2TradeAsia.com said.

Philstocks Financial Senior Research Supervisor Japhet Tantiangco said that, so far, improvements in our COVID-19 situation and the easing of social restrictions have helped bring the local market to its current level.

If the downtrend in our cases continues into next week, it could strengthen market sentiment, he said.

Meanwhile, 2TradeAsia.com noted that, the political climate is expected to heat up considerably over the next few weeks as the pool of applicants is finalized, as is speculation about regulatory and business risks over the next 5 years.

Watch for supply pressure as the market tries to find the next source of exuberance after a quarter of profits ranging from good to stellar. Upscale trade, he advised.

Tantiangco said that next week investors should also pay attention to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas monetary policy meeting. While unchanged policy rates are already expected, investors are seen to be mindful of BSPs expectations for the country’s inflation going forward.

Apart from that, investors can also watch our upcoming OFW installments for September and October balance of payments data, he added.

BDO chief market strategist Jonathan Ravelas said investors are now prepared to take more risk after investor confidence was bolstered by the better-than-expected growth figure for the third quarter.

Last week’s close at 7,382.84 highlights strong bullish momentum. Look for a try at the 7,500 levels. Failure to test said levels could result in profit taking and could signal that a short-term peak could be in place at 7,475.75, he added.

For stock picking, Abacus Securities Corporation and COL Financial both have PURCHASE ratings for Puregold despite its lower growth rate in the third quarter.

We maintain our PURCHASE rating on PGOLD… as the company remains well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in the retail sector given its differentiated focus on middle to low income class consumers as well as on the niche reseller market, COL mentioned.

Abacus said we remain overweight the stock, mainly due to the steady growth of the company and undemanding valuations. We also like the fact that S&R now accounts for 37% of consolidated gross profit and that this probably increases to over 40% at the operational level.

The two brokerage firms also favor D&L Industries, which recently announced that it is expected to exceed pre-pandemic earnings in 2019 this year.

We love DNL because it is in a privileged position to capitalize on the economic recovery given its diverse portfolio of products aimed at different consumer groups, COL said.

He noted that the company is relatively resilient to rising input costs thanks to its large portfolio of high-margin specialty products. DNL is also benefiting from the growing popularity of health, wellness and sanitation trends brought on by the pandemic.

One of the few stocks that has exceeded expectations every quarter so far in 2021 is DNL. The company announced its third quarter 2021 and nine month 2021 results yesterday, continuing its impressive streak, Abacus said, adding that it had raised its target price for the company.

The brokerage said the fourth quarter, with relaxed quarantine measures, should continue to be strong for DNL as its main contributor to revenue, food ingredients, is on track to recover.

Its other segments of oleochemicals and plastics should also be able to maintain their performance, which will continue next year. In addition, management believes that reopening the economy and election season will only increase their revenue for 2022, he added.

DMCI Holdings’ record performance in the first nine months of 2021 also earned it a favorable rating from COL and Abacus.

In line with the increase in our net profit forecast by SCC, we are increasing our profit forecast by 13% to 17.2 billion pesos, COL said adding that, we like DMC given that we believe the profits have reached a dip in 2020.

DMC’s core net income tripled in the first nine months of 2021 and already represents 83% of the annual consensus. Management believes that the current quarter will be better than the third. This bodes well for DMC to maintain its dividend payout, Abacus said.



