Goldman Sachs and CLSA also downgrade Indian stocks





Two other global financial advisory firms have joined the move to downgrade Indian stocks. Goldman Sachs and CLSA are the latest to advise investors to shy away from Indian stocks and book profits due to valuation issues. In recent days, UBS, Nomura and Morgan Stanley had already downgraded Indian stocks. Goldman Sachs, which brought India back to market weight, said: “Having gained almost 31% since the start of the year and 44% since our upgrade in November of last year, and being the best performing regional market in 2021, we believe the risk / return for India equities is less favorable at current levels. Although GS expects a strong cyclical recovery and earnings next year and remains constructive in the medium term amid the increasing digitalization of the index, he believes the recovery is well valued at current peak valuations. “We are therefore taking profits on our overweighting in India and reducing it to the market weighting as part of our regional allocations.” CLSA analyst Alexander Redman in Indian Equities: On Borrowed Time said, “Our concerns range from high energy and wider pressures on input prices putting downward pressure on margins, the balance. of the current account and thus the foreign exchange outlook, the withdrawal of the RBI stimulus and a lack of upside implied by macroeconomic factors typical of Indian stocks. Rich valuations, a high probability of earnings disappointment, and a potential shortage of fringe buyers add to our motivation to record profits on India. “ In addition, these seven factors CLSA cites pressure on the rupee with an eroded external position, limited credit growth, which will cap potential GDP and therefore EPS growth, and lower value creation is a barrier to outperformance, as the reasons for its degradation. Almost on similar topics, Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Indian stocks to Equalweight from Overweight, Nomura to Neutral from Overweight and UBS to Underweight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/goldman-sachs-clsa-too-downgrade-indian-stocks/article37485028.ece

