Commodities worth $ 454 million traded at IME in one week





In the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday), 1.782 million tonnes of goods worth $ 454 million were traded on the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME). As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange recorded trading of 1.474 million tonnes of commodities valued at over $ 242 million on its metals and minerals trading floor. . On this floor, IME customers bought 1,000,060 tonnes of cement, 269,529 tonnes of steel, 100,000 tonnes of iron ore, 20,800 tonnes of zinc, 15,500 tonnes of iron sponge, 6 520 tonnes of copper, 3,585 tonnes of aluminum, 18 tonnes of concentrated precious metals and 24 kg of gold bars. In addition, the EMI saw the trade of 387,350 tonnes of goods on domestic wells and its trading floor’s export of petroleum and petrochemicals valued at over $ 209 million. Goods sold on this floor included 182,900 tonnes of vacuum bottoms, 81,033 tonnes of polymer products, 68,844 tonnes of bitumen, 33,927 tonnes of chemicals, 16,000 tonnes of lubricating cutting, 2,817 tonnes of base oil , 990 tonnes of sulfur and 230 tonnes of insulation. Last but not least was the IME secondary market with 10,081 tonnes of commodities traded. As previously reported, 7.222 million tonnes of goods valued at $ 2.008 billion were traded on the Iran Mercantile Exchange in the last Iranian calendar month (September 23-October 22). During that month, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 5.541 million tonnes of commodities valued at $ 1.096 billion. Goods sold on this floor included 1.226 million tons of steel, 3.993 million tons of cement, 26,445 tons of copper, 580 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 69 tons of precious metal concentrate, 23,940 tons of aluminum, 215,000 tonnes of iron ore, 21,870 tonnes of zinc, 2,000 tonnes of coke, 49,000 tonnes of iron sponge and 67 kg of gold ingots. In addition, the EMI saw on domestic and export wells of its petroleum and petrochemicals trade more than 1.65 million tonnes of raw materials valued at $ 885 million. The IME’s customers bought 419,796 tonnes of bitumen, 328,872 tonnes of polymeric products, 140,451 tonnes of chemicals, 13,955 tonnes of slop wax and 501,000 tonnes of vacuum base on this floor. It should be noted that the agricultural trading hall of the IME hosted 1,300 kg of saffron during this month. Last but not least was the IME secondary market, which was a platform to trade 30,860 tonnes of various types of commodities this month. The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20) increased 108% from the previous year. In the past year, around 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $ 83.5 billion) of commodities have been traded in the mentioned market. During the past year, several new records have been reached in terms of volume and value of transactions in the various stages of the mentioned markets, including industrial, petroleum and petrochemical stages. The IME is one of the four major stock markets in Iran, the other three markets are the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the Iranian over-the-counter (OTC) market also known as the Iran Fara Bourse ( IFB) and the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

Source: Tehran Times

