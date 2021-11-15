Stock futures stable after S&P 500 breaks 5-week winning streak

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 8, 2021.

U.S. equity futures were flat in overnight trading on Sunday as investors prepared to start the week after the S&P 500 broke a five-week winning streak.

Dow futures rose about 40 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.14%.

Stocks come out of losing week after last monthconsumer price indexrecorded its largest annual increase in more than three decades. The major averages ended a five-week winning streak.

The October CPI jumped 6.2% from a year ago, well above the estimate of 5.9% by economists polled by Dow Jones. The index, which tracks a basket of consumer goods, rose 0.9% month over month, also warmer than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the S&P 500 was down 0.3% last week. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite was the biggest underperformer, losing 0.7% as rising bond yields dented pockets of market growth.

Treasury yields rose as investors bet the Federal Reserve could be forced to raise interest rates earlier than expected to fight inflation.

Sentiment was also shaken by a report that workers quit their jobs in record numbers in September, with 4.43 million people quitting, the Labor Department reported on Friday. The exodus came as the United States had 10.44 million vacancies this month, according to the report.

However, the main averages are not far from their record highs. The Dow Jones is at 1.3% of its all-time high. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are respectively 0.8% and 1.2% of their records.

Investors will focus on Tuesday’s retail sales report and earnings for several large retailers this week. Walmart and Home Depot release the results Tuesday and the Target and Lowe report Wednesday.

President Joe Biden will host a signing ceremony for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill on Monday.