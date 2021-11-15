Wilbur Smith, prolific author of adventure tales, dies at 88





Wilbur Smith, a bestselling author who has written dozens of adventure novels, has died at the age of 88. Smith died unexpectedly at his home in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday, his office said in an obituary posted on the wilbursmithbooks.com website. The cause of death was not provided. Smith was born in 1933 in Northern Rhodesia today in Zambia and put many of his stories to Africa, where he grew up on a cattle ranch and hunted game. His first novel, “When the lion feeds”, was published in 1964. Its main character is the son of a ranch owner in South Africa who fought in the Anglo-Zulu War of 1879, became a landowner in South Africa. a gold mine and creates a stock exchange in Johannesburg. The book introduces the Courtney family, about whom Smith continued to write in later novels that spanned several centuries, including the apartheid era in South Africa. He has published 49 novels in total which have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide, according to his office. His novels “Gold Mine” and “Shout at the Devil” have been adapted for cinema. “His knowledge of Africa and his imagination knew no bounds,” Kevin Conroy Scott, his literary agent, said in a statement included in the online obituary. Kate Parkin, with publisher Bonnier Books UK, said Smith left behind unpublished books and plans for future stories.

