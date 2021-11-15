Live Updates: Japan’s GDP Declines More Than Expected Due to Covid-19 and Supply Chain Delays





Japan’s GDP Declines More Than Expected Due to Covid-19 and Supply Chain Disruptions Economists expect a rebound, driven by a recovery in personal consumption © Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images The Japanese economy contracted more than expected during the third quarter due to disruptions in the global supply chain and an impact on spending caused by a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. The contraction comes as Fumio Kishida, the new prime minister, plans to unveil a massive stimulus package of cash donations and grants to small businesses to spur growth soon. The economy contracted at an annualized rate of 3 percent during the July-September quarter, falling sharper than market expectations for a contraction of 0.8 percent. On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product fell 0.8% against growth of 0.4% in the second quarter, according to government data released on Monday. Most economists, however, expect a rebound in the coming quarters driven by a recovery in personal consumption with the recent lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and a sharp drop in cases. “Although personal consumption was more negative than expected, monthly data shows it recovered in September despite continued weakness in auto sales linked to low production,” said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.

North Korea prepares to reopen border with China after Covid-19 shutdown North Korea appears to be preparing to partially reopen its land border with China after nearly two years of self-imposed isolation, threatening to undermine U.S. hopes that economic pressure could force Kim Jong Un to return to the negotiating table nuclear. Satellite images in a new report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington seen exclusively by the Financial Times reveal the conversion of an air base in Uiju, near North Korea’s northwest border with China, into a disinfection facility for containers transported across the border by train. North Korea closed its land borders with China and Russia in January 2020 in response to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a mass exodus of aid workers and foreign diplomats. The country has since had only very limited trade with China, by far its largest trading partner, mostly by sea. The regime maintains it has not recorded any cases of Covid-19, a claim that international health experts have been unable to verify as they have been barred from providing aid or vaccines. In addition to border closures, North Korea is suffering from the effects of international sanctions and a food crisis, following a poor harvest and damage to crops from heat waves and flash floods. Learn more about reopening the borders here.

What to watch in Asia today US Trade Representative Katherine Tai visits Tokyo © Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images Data: Japan’s Cabinet Office is expected to release preliminary gross domestic product data for the July-September quarter. Monthly industrial production is also on the program. Beijing will release the country’s monthly retail sales and industrial production figures. IHS Markit will release data on China business outlook. India and Indonesia are expected to release foreign trade data in October, while Thailand reports third quarter GDP. Events: US Trade Representative Katherine Tai is expected to begin her visit to Japan. The eighth of the Milken Institute Asia summit opens as a virtual and in-person hybrid event in Singapore. Melbourne Fashion Week kicks off with seven days of parades, conferences, exhibitions and workshops. Markets: The Beijing Stock Exchange is expected to start trading today. Authorities carried out technical tests over the weekend. Results: Japanese group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Recruit Holdings are due to report second quarter results.

China Seeks To Boost Corporate Cyber ​​Surveillance During Hong Kong IPOs China’s Cyberspace Administration on Sunday released draft rules that would require companies to submit to a cybersecurity review before going public in Hong Kong if it involves national security, threatening a recent change as internet companies seek to register on the territory. The powerful data watchdog launched an investigation into Didi Chuxing for alleged data breaches two days after its $ 4.4 billion New York Stock Exchange IPO in June, forcing the once-dominant rideshare company stop registering new users during the survey. After the move, the CAC noted in July, it would toughen the rules for companies looking to sell shares overseas, proposing rules requiring companies with personal data of more than one million users to undergo a security screening. However, the guidelines did not specify whether the requirement applied to listings in Hong Kong. The rules mark the first time Beijing has said some listings in the territory will need to undergo cybersecurity exams, but did not specify the prerequisites for that extra layer of control. Global investment banks rushed over the summer to redirect Chinese groups’ IPO to Hong Kong, seen as a more politically acceptable location compared to Beijing for tech companies seeking access to financial markets international. Learn more about the Cyberspace Administration of China rules here.

Yellen Says US Inflation Will Stay High Until Covid-19 Pandemic Is Under Control U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said controlling Covid-19 is key to bringing inflation under control, as Joe Biden’s administration tries to prevent price hikes from derailing the economic recovery and the legislative program of the president. “The pandemic set the tone for the economy and inflation,” Yellen said, speaking on CBS Face the nationn program. “And if we are to bring inflation down, I think continuing to make progress against the pandemic is the most important thing we can do.” Fighting rising prices has become a goal of Biden’s economics team. Last week, the U.S. Consumer Price Index posted a 6.2% gain in October from a year earlier, its fastest rise since 1990. Yellen said many workers remain cautious about the risks of catching the virus in their workplaces and described changing consumer demands associated with lockdown and new ways of working remotely. But she added that she expected spikes in the prices of goods such as used cars and gasoline to subside by the second half of next year, if the pandemic is brought under control. Learn more about the pandemic and US inflation here.

Airbus wins big order from veteran low-cost airline investor Franke A Dassault Falcon on display at the Dubai Air Show on Sunday © Giuseppe Cacace / AFP Airbus has secured a multibillion-dollar order for 255 single-aisle jets from veteran airline investor Bill Franke, a deal that underscores the aircraft maker’s forecast that the industry is on the verge of a strong rebound from the pandemic of coronavirus. The deal at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday brings together A321neo jets for delivery through a stable of ultra-low cost airlines backed by Franke’s Indigo partners, including European carriers Wizz Air and Frontier in the United States. The order is a sign that budget and short-haul airlines are quickly recovering from the impact of the pandemic, and comes as Franke positions its airlines to capitalize on the industry-wide disruption. “This order reaffirms our portfolio airlines’ commitment to steady growth over the next decade,” he said. The US private equity executive is considered one of the most successful aviation investors in history. He took stakes in a group of low-cost airlines and spurred growth by cutting costs and focusing on expanding markets such as Eastern Europe. Wizz Air, which will receive 102 planes, has vowed to use the pandemic to spread across Europe and beyond. He made an unsuccessful bid for British rival easyJet this year. Learn more about the Airbus deal here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/629686f4-b0db-4b23-853c-26a6fa42c22e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos