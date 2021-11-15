FACTBOX-Beijing Stock Exchange starts trading

Nov. 15 (Reuters) – Trading on China’s Beijing Stock Exchange began here on Monday, with 81 companies in the first batch of listings.

The lists included 71 companies transferred from the selected tier of Beijing’s new third OTC board and 10 companies that recently made initial public offerings (IPOs) on the new exchange.

Here are some facts about the new scholarship:

GOAL

The Beijing Stock Exchange was established to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) here, underpinning President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” policy to narrow the wealth gap in the country.

It is accompanied by other support measures for SMEs which have historically had difficulty obtaining financing in China.

The Chinese securities regulator said the new exchange will complement two other Chinese exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The launch of the stock exchange is also part of China’s efforts to funnel more household savings into the stock market to fund innovation and economic recovery, while reducing the economy’s dependence on bank loans.

THE STORY

From announcement to trading, the Beijing Stock Exchange took two months, the fastest of any stock exchange in China.

Most of the shares traded on the new exchange were transferred from the selected level of the Beijing National Stock Exchange and Quotes, known as the New Third Board.

The New Third Council, set up in 2013, now houses a total of 7,033 SMEs. It has three levels Base, Innovation and Select, filtered by the quality of the companies.

IPO RULES

Compared to other mainland exchanges, companies wishing to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange are smaller, have a lower threshold for financial measures, and a shorter approval timeframe.

The companies currently listed on the restricted level of the new third board have an average market capitalization of 3.7 billion yuan ($ 580 million), about one-sixth that of the main boards of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, and also much less than those of Shenzhens. -up board ChiNext and Shanghai’s technology-driven STAR marketplace, according to consulting firm EY.

The new exchange will host innovation-driven SMEs, with most of the top companies in the industry, information technology (IT), materials, healthcare and consumer sectors.

The exchange said its potential candidates would be companies that have been rated at the New Third Board innovation level for 12 consecutive months.

Net profit and income are not prerequisites for IPOs. Instead, applicants are allowed to choose one of four criteria focusing on expected market capitalization and financial metrics.

The exchange will use a registration-based IPO mechanism, which is currently only adopted by ChiNext and STAR Market.

COMMERCIAL RULES

Individual investors qualified to trade on the Beijing Stock Exchange must have assets worth at least 500,000 yuan ($ 78,347) in their stock accounts during 20 trading days before they can apply to trade . They must also have at least 24 months of experience in securities trading.

There will be no limit on the price change on the first trading day of the new shares, but circuit breakers will be tripped for stock prices rising by more than 30% or falling by more than 60%.

After the first day, shares will be allowed to rise or fall by up to 30% each day, against the 20% cap on ChiNext and STAR Market, and the 10% limit on the major boards of the Shanghai and Shanghai stock exchanges. Shenzhen. ($ 1 = 6.3819 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Himani Sarkar)