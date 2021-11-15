Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders on Twitter





“I keep forgetting that you are still alive” Musk tweeted Sunday morning at reply to Sanders tweeting that the extremely rich should pay their fair share of taxes. CNN Business has reached out to Sanders for comment.

“Do you want me to sell more stocks, Bernie? Just say the words …” Musk tweeted one hour later.

Musk ended the week by selling a total of $ 6.9 billion in Tesla shares. This was only less than 4% of the shares he owns directly, and less than 3% including any options he owns to buy additional shares.

Musk certainly qualifies himself by Sander’s description of “the extremely rich” — he is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $ 285 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Musk asked Twitterverse last week if he should sell 10% of his Tesla holdings to pay taxes 58% of voters in his poll said yes. However, it is doubtful that the results of the Twitter poll were the main motivation behind the sale of shares last week. Musk faces a looming tax bill that will be triggered by his need to exercise 22.9 million options to buy shares before next August. This bill would amount to nearly $ 10 billion at current market prices. It could also owe state income tax to California, which has a maximum tax rate of 13.3%. Even though he moved to Texas, which has no income tax, he conceded in a recent tweet that he would continue California State Income Taxes Duty because he still spends a lot of time working in the state. The taxation of extreme wealth is a big part of Sander’s platform. As chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Sanders proposed an annual tax on the richest 0.1% of U.S. households, which he says will increase to about $ 4.35 trillion over the next decade. and cut the wealth of billionaires in half over 15 years. It also wants to implement key enforcement policies on proposed wealth taxes. Democrats had tried to impose a tax on billionaires to fund President Joe Biden’s massive social safety net plan. “Whether or not the richest man in the world pays taxes shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” said Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon. tweeted in response to Musk’s Twitter poll. “It’s time for the billionaire income tax.” CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

