Here’s how Elon Musk’s fortune benefited from taxpayer help





But how much of his wealth is due to the government support his businesses receive is not an easy question to answer. By some measures, a small portion of its wealth is owed to taxpayers. And in some ways pretty much everything is.

wealth is based on the value of one’s businesses, including You’re here TSLA Muskwealth is based on the value of one’s businesses, including, which is only the sixth U.S. company in history to be worth more than $ 1,000 billion, and SpaceX, considered the country’s most valuable private company, with an estimated value of over $ 100 billion .

But these valuations are based primarily on investors’ beliefs in their future sales and profits, and not on the relatively modest financial results these companies have posted to date. Tesla’s sales and profits, for example, represent a fraction of other long-established automakers.

Tesla posted global sales of 627,000 vehicles in the first nine months of this year and net income of $ 3.2 billion, two records for the company. But Toyota’s global sales were 10 times higher and its net sales were 2.3 trillion yen, or $ 20.3 billion, or more than six times that of Tesla. Despite this, Tesla shares more than triple the value of Toyota’s market cap. And Toyota is the second most valuable automaker in the world. Tesla’s market capitalization is roughly equal to that of the 12 largest automakers in the world combined. Without taxpayer support, however, neither Tesla nor SpaceX would have survived this long, and investors would never have had the chance to make massive bets on the two companies. Don’t take our word for it. Ask Musk himself. Billions of regulatory credits In a Tweeter last year, Musk admitted that Tesla was almost forced to file for bankruptcy in 2019. The share price that seems unstoppable today had collapsed amid justified investor concerns that the company was facing a crisis. money crisis as he had difficulty going into production of its Model 3 sedan. “The closest we have [to bankruptcy] that was about a month ago, “he said in that 2020 tweet.” The Model 3 ramp has been extreme stress and pain for a long time, from mid-2017 to mid-2019 . Hell of production and logistics. What Musk didn’t say is that one of the keys that kept the company alive was selling regulatory credits to other automakers. Environmental regulations force companies that do not meet emission standards to pay fines or buy credits generated by companies that do not meet the rules. And no one had more credits to sell than an all-electric Tesla. Between 2008 and the first half of 2019, regulatory credit sales generated more than $ 2 billion essential to the company’s survival. And the increase in car sales since then have resulted in additional credits that Tesla has sold for an additional $ 3 billion since June 2019. This allowed the company to turn a profit sooner than it would have without the credits, thus increasing the value of the shares. In fact, it wasn’t until the second quarter of this year that Tesla reported higher net income than regulatory credit sales. “It really was the US taxpayers who helped him get through his toughest times,” said Dan Ives, technical analyst at Wedbush Securities who is now a bull on Tesla shares. In 2019, he was still skeptical as the company struggled. “If it weren’t for regulatory credits, Tesla wouldn’t be the brand he is in the world, and Musk wouldn’t be the richest person in the world,” Ives said. More billions for Tesla It wasn’t the only government aid for Tesla. In January 2010, the company received a low-interest loan of $ 465 million from the Department of Energy, months before its IPO when it still needed cash. He could repay the loan sooner , but only thanks to the proceeds of an additional sale of shares in 2013. The company has also benefited from substantial car buyers tax credits to receive when they buy a Tesla or other plug-in vehicles. Those taxes went to buyers, not directly to the company, but the incentive allowed Tesla to charge more for its cars than it otherwise could. In fact, when Tesla’s federal purchase tax credit of $ 7,500 was cut in half to $ 3,750 in early 2019, Tesla responded by cutting the price of its cars by $ 2,000 to stay competitive. . Tesla buyers received federal tax credits estimated at $ 3.4 billion previously the advantage completely wore off at the end of 2019. While that only allowed Tesla to raise prices by half that amount, it represents an additional $ 1.7 billion in federal aid, on top of that. of the $ 5 billion it has received so far from regulatory credit sales. NASA saves SpaceX And then there’s SpaceX, which is a smaller but still significant source of Musk’s wealth. Taxpayer support for this business is even clearer, as it comes in the form of direct government contracts that are worth billions. According to Sam.gov, the government database that tracks federal spending, Space X has signed contracts worth nearly $ 10 billion. None were more crucial than the one the company received just before Christmas in 2008, when Space X and Musk were running out of money. This the contract to carry out 12 refueling missions to the International Space Station was worth $ 1.6 billion. The deal was crucial as it allowed the company to complete work on its Falcon 9 rocket, its main work tool, as well as the Dragon capsule that would carry supplies and possibly the crew, said Casey Dreier, adviser. senior in space policy for the Planetary Society, a public interest group advocating space flight. “They were on the verge of insolvency,” Dreier said. “Elon pointed out at that point that they were on the edge and that it helped save the business.” Dreier said that the ISS and other contracts have also worked well for NASA, allowing the agency to use SpaceX rather than relying on the Russians to transport American astronauts. SpaceX has since won many additional government contracts from NASA, the military, and other U.S. government agencies. He won a $ 3 billion contract to develop the next vehicle to transport astronauts to the moon’s surface. And Dreier said SpaceX and other NASA contractors also benefit from the agency’s in-kind support, including access to NASA employees and expertise. – Jackie Wattles of CNN Business contributed to this report.

