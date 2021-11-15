Beginning of trading on the new Beijing Stock Exchange





BEIJING: A new Chinese SME-focused stock exchange began trading in Beijing on Monday, November 15, boosting support for small businesses as economic growth slows and Beijing attacks domestic tech giants. More than 80 companies have started listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which is expected to complement two main stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen, targeting small businesses that have long struggled to obtain financing from banks. Chinese media reported on Monday that a number of new shares on the stock market rose more than 30%. Shares will not be allowed to rise or fall by more than 30% in a single trading day on the exchange, but previous reports had indicated that there would be no cap for the first trading day. On Monday, 10 newly listed companies triggered temporary suspensions when their shares jumped more than 60%, state media said. The new stock exchange is vital to “enhance financial support for SMEs, as well as promote innovation-driven development,” Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at a ceremony. opening. The new exchange follows the 2019 launch of a Nasdaq-style board focused on science and technology listings on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. It comes as authorities strive to develop the country’s capital markets amid slowing economic growth and Beijing is attacking tech giants in a bid to stem the sector’s aggressive growth, the alleged misuse of data and monopoly practices. The Beijing Stock Exchange provides a capital raising channel for SMEs and hosts top-tier companies from the China National Stock and Quote Exchange (NEEQ), founded in 2012. NEEQ is an entry-level OTC equity trading platform that allows companies to raise funds before going public. Seventy-one companies from the NEEQ – or “New Third Board” – were transferred to the Beijing Stock Exchange and 10 others were listed directly. The Beijing Stock Exchange rules allow it to process listing applications faster than some other boards. Hong Hao of financial services firm Bocom International told AFP that the long-term success of the stock market “remains to be seen.” “You have to have credible companies to be listed on the stock exchange, to generate enough interest,” he said. Many Chinese companies, including giants like Alibaba and Baidu, have already been listed on America’s most developed stock exchanges. But Beijing has pressured companies to be listed on their own soil, and Chinese firms that hope to trade shares in the United States are under increased scrutiny from regulators as economic and technological rivalry. between the two countries is intensifying. But Hong Kong remains a more likely location for large Chinese companies looking to register outside the mainland, observers note.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/business/china-new-beijing-stock-exchange-begins-trading-2313736 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos