Beijing Stock Exchange begins listing







The newly formed Beijing Stock Exchange (ESB) began operations on Monday, marking a key milestone in China’s efforts to deepen capital market reform and support small businesses. At the launch ceremony, Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, hailed the launch of BSE as “another milestone in the reform and development of the Chinese capital market.” The launch came just two months after the announcement of a new stock exchange project, in addition to the two existing stock exchanges on the Chinese mainland, in Shanghai and Shenzhen respectively. The first batch of 81 companies debuted on Monday, of which 10 were newly approved and 71 were transferred from the selected level of China’s National Stock and Quote Exchange, also known as the “new third board.” As of 10:20 a.m., the shares of the 10 newly listed companies had triggered a temporary suspension twice as their prices jumped more than 60%. These stocks continued to rally after trade resumed, with the largest increase of over 500% at one point. The exchange does not limit the change in the prices of newly listed companies on the first trading day, but trading will be suspended for 10 minutes when stock prices fluctuate by more than 30 percent and more than 60 percent. The 81 companies are all top performers in their respective industries, enjoying strong business operations and great growth potential, said Li Xudong, chief executive of China Securities. Li added that 87% of these companies are from fields such as advanced manufacturing, high-tech services and strategic emerging industries, with their average spending on research and development exceeding 25.36 million yuan (about 3.97 million yuan). millions of dollars). Over 95% of Chinese enterprises are small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These small businesses are major job creators in the country and a significant part of its real economy but have long suffered from insufficient funding. “The establishment of the BSE is of vital importance to create a multilevel capital market, improve financial support for SMEs, as well as promote innovation-driven development and economic transformation and modernization.” , said Yi.



