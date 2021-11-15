LV = Buyout: Bain Says Customers Will Receive Significant Benefits | Insurance sector





U.S. private equity group Bain Capital has insisted that LV = clients will receive significant financial benefits as it tries to counter growing concerns over its planned € 530 million buyout of the company. mutual insurer. In a press release issued Monday morning, Bain emphasized its commitment to the growth and long-term success of LV =, initially known as Liverpool Victoria, by expanding its customer base, reclaiming its place among the top three life insurers and increasing the reach of its own funds. release the mortgage product. LV = members will receive significant financial benefits from our investment, while simultaneously being protected against significant future liabilities, said the American company, co-founded by Republican Senator Mitt Romney. It highlighted an investment of $ 160 million to modernize the business, develop new products and improve customer service, as well as $ 264 million to fund future customer retirement payments and debt service, which would otherwise be paid. by profits. Bain also highlighted the 111 million reserved for LV = nearly 1.2 million members, as well as the 101 million that will be shared with its 297,000 profit-sharing policyholders who legally own LV =. However, customers have balked that this will only result in payments worth 100 each for regular policyholders. Gareth Thomas, Labor shadow minister for international trade and chairman of the all-party parliamentary group for mutuals, suggested Bains’ statement was just a pirouette. He said: There is nothing new here; money from the Bain agreement but also money already in LV’s coffers from the sale of its insurance branch. Is it just turn @BainCapital because it looks more like a combination of money from the sale of @LV= & a large amount of unused money to date in LV’s coffers from the sale of its insurance business in 2019? Did others offer more? https://t.co/yO7uzYI9Zw – Gareth Thomas MP (@GarethThomasMP) November 15, 2021 Bains’ charm offensive comes as LV = members and politicians voice concerns about the deal, which will mean abandoning the insurer’s mutual status and transferring ownership of its members to the private equity firm. Campaigners said the takeover could result in worse payments for customers and poorer customer service. MEPs are also concerned that private equity firms focusing on profits will lead to stripping the company of its assets and loading it with debt before selling it to another bidder in a few years. Bain said he would not take LV out of debt. Thomas also highlighted concerns that members have little information about a rival offer from the Royal London mutual, which could have maintained the company’s mutual status as well as what LV chief executive Mark Hartigan and the president, Alan Cook, could win by choosing Bain over rival suitors. LV = denied that either of the men could benefit personally. We are still not told how many other bidders including Royal London would have invested in Liverpool members Victorias and they have every right to know before they vote to shut down their business and sell so Bain, Cook and Hartigan can get even richer, says Thomas. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Matt Popoli, Managing Director of Bain Capital, said: Our proposed investment maintains an independent LV and is built on LV’s inherent importance, heritage and brand. To be viable and successful in the long term, LV = needs capital to meet its heavy debt, finance its retirement commitments and invest for growth. Nonprofit members should not bear the burden of this investment. As a result of the transaction, LV = will be strengthened with access to more capital and structured with less debt. Members will be called upon to vote on Bains’ buyout proposal on December 10.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/nov/15/lv-takeover-bain-customers-us-private-equity-uk-insurer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos