Stock futures rise as investors examine bullish data from China and await retail sales report

Equity futures showed a higher open on Monday morning as investors watched bullish economic data from China and awaited major retail sales and earnings results from large US companies later this week.

The contracts on the S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq each indicated a higher open. The Dow Jones added more than 100 points, or 0.3%, early in the session. Boeing shares (BA) paved the way for the index to rise after the aircraft manufacturer’s head of commercial aircraft says Bloomberg he “hoped” that China would resume control of the 737 Max shortly after more than two years of standstill.

Stronger-than-expected economic data from China also helped improve overall sentiment among traders at the start of the week. The the second largest economy in the world has seen Retail sales and industrial production unexpectedly accelerated in October compared to last year, suggesting that the economic impact of multiple waves of COVID-19 and hold-down restrictions were starting to ease. However, new home prices in China fell about 0.25% in October from September, marking the largest drop in more than six years as the country’s real estate market came under continued pressure.

Investors this week are also configured to receive new data of the Department of Commerce on retail sales in the United States. The report is expected to show a 1.3% month-on-month jump in sales for October after a more optimistic 0.7% increase in September. And retail profits come from big names, including Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (MEUGLER) will provide additional details on the consumer’s condition.

For US stocks, last week marked a brief pause after a record acceleration. The S&P 500 posted a weekly decline for the first time in six weeks, but remained at 0.8% of its all-time intraday high at Friday’s close. The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq were also not far from their own records.

A higher than expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) last week tempered some of the investor frenzy for equities and suggested that heightened inflationary pressures were more lingering than expected. The The CPI jumped 6.2% more than expected in October from the previous year, marking the fastest annual increase since 1990. latest impression on job vacancies in the United States came in higher than expected at a record high of over 10.4 million, and a separate report showed consumer confidence deteriorated at the start of the month as Americans nervously watched the price hike.

The surge in inflation has implications for both the personal finances of consumers and for monetary policy.

“The surge in core inflation in October marks the start of a series of significant gains, thanks to soaring used car prices, rebounding airline fares and faster increases in prices. housing costs, ”wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a note. On Monday. “We believe core inflation will peak at around 7% in March, posing a serious challenge to the Fed’s favorable medium-term view. [Jerome] Powell will have to convince the markets that the combination of skyrocketing payrolls and skyrocketing inflation does not threaten the transitional history to which he still seems attached. ”

Although the Federal Reserve has maintained that current inflationary pressures will be temporary, sustained increases of these high magnitudes could cause interest rates to rise faster than expected, which in turn would impact various asset classes. .

“We remain of the view that the Fed will start to increase in September, but an increase in June cannot be ruled out. If worker participation shows no signs of life by the March FOMC meeting, we expect that the Fed accelerates the decline and then increases in June. That would play badly in all asset markets, “Shepherdson added.” T-bill yields have yet to rise, but the rise in real yields due to strong Non-inflationary growth is far preferable to rising inflation expectations. High-multiple stocks and loss-making technologies would be vulnerable even in a mild scenario, but cyclical stocks would outperform. ”

Here’s where the markets were trading on Monday morning:

