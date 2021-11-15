Business
5 things to know before the market opens on Monday, November 15
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow set to jump 100 points after shattering 5-week winning streak
Markets were higher after new Labor Department figures showed non-farm workforces increased by 531,000 for the month of October.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
2. Retail income to reveal what consumers think about the economy, inflation
A shopper carries a bag outside a Walmart store in San Leandro, Calif. On Thursday, May 13, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
There is a long list of retail income that will give insight into what American consumers think about spending their money and whether they are getting more frugal as prices soar. Investors are also hoping to get a sense of what these companies, including Walmarton Tuesday and Target Wednesday, are expecting as the holiday shopping season approaches. Government retail sales data for October Tuesday is the big economic report for the week. Based on the latest consumer sentiment data on Friday, buyers are worried about rising prices.
3. Biden plans to sign $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, appoints coordinator
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a visit to the port in Baltimore, Maryland, November 10, 2021.
Evelyne Hockstein | Reuters
President Joe Biden Monday is about to sign the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed by the House and Senate with bipartisan support. A day before the signing ceremony, the White House announced that Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans, would coordinate the implementation of the spending. The president plans to travel to New Hampshire on Tuesday to visit a bridge on the state’s so-called red list for repairs and to Detroit on Wednesday for a stop at General Motors’ electric vehicle assembly plant. Biden began selling the plan to the general public with a trip last week to the Port of Baltimore.
4. Taiwan could supplant tariffs and supply chain disruptions at Biden-Xi summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with US Vice President Joe Biden (left) in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 4, 2013.
Lintao Zhang | Reuters
Two issues that dominate economic relations between the United States and China, tariffs and supply chain issues, Monday will take a back seat to more pressing security concerns when Biden holds a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Instead, growing tensions between mainland China and Taiwan will likely be a priority for the United States. Biden intends to discuss China’s human rights record at the meeting. The two sides also want to highlight areas of cooperation at the climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, including a surprise joint dealset new targets for reducing fossil fuel consumption.
5. Apple is sticking part of the bill for the deployment of the digital identity card to taxpayers
Wallet and keys
Source: Apple
Apple is forcing US states to foot part of the bill and provide customer support for its plan to turn iPhones into digital ID cards, according to confidential documents obtained by CNBC. The tech giant announced in June that its users could soon store state-issued ID cards in the iPhone’s Wallet app. Georgia and Arizona are expected to be the first states to offer driver’s licenses on the Wallet app, but they have yet to launch their programs. essential.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/15/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-nov-15.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]