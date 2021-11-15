New Beijing Stock Exchange Shows China Focuses on Real Economy Quartz

It only took 75 days for the Beijing Stock Exchange to go from a vague plan announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in early September to an official opening today in the Chinese capital. The speed with which the exchange was launched was greeted by Chinese state media as an illustration of the country’s determination to help innovative small and medium enterprises raise funds.
Of the 81 companies listed on the board today, 71 have been transferred the New Third Board, a Beijing-based over-the-counter market for companies not listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, the country’s two other stock exchanges. While the performance of the transferred shares has been mixed, the shares of the 10 newly listed companies jumped between 100 to 500%, according to financial magazine Caijing.
The exchange has a strong concentration advanced manufacturing and service enterprises, such as engineering equipment manufacturing, a direction that is in line with Xi’s repeated emphasis that China must focus on developing its manufacturing prowess to better serve the real economy and ensure wider prosperity. Automotive transmission device maker Henan Tongxin Transmission, for example, rose the most with an approximate 493% increase in its share price, resulting in a temporary suspension of trading. Overall, companies in the industrial equipment sector represent the largest group on the stock market, followed by biotechnology and computer companies, according to Chinese media.
In contrast, the once eagerly anticipated Shanghai STAR Marketplace dedicated to tech darlings has apparently has lost much of its shine After Ant Groups’ IPO was abruptly suspended last year, the start of a storm of regulators unleashed against China’s tech giants.
Despite the relatively small scale of the new exchange according to Reuters, the volume of trading today was the equivalent of about 1% of trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen combined.
In July, China’s e-government released draft rules that could require companies with more than one million user data to pass a security check before registering overseas, prompting a multitude of companies to focus the United States on Hong Kong, which many thought to be. exempt from examination. But the watchdogs have reviseddraft rulesreleased yesterday now say companies listed in Hong Kong could also be required to go through checks if they are seen to potentially have national security influence.
It appears that aspiring Chinese Alibaba and Tencents will face a far more difficult listing environment than that which existed for their more established rivals, which could affect their ability to raise funds and prosper in the first place.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://qz.com/2089277/beijings-new-stock-exchange-shows-chinas-focus-on-the-real-economy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
