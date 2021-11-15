Beginning of trading on the Beijing stock exchange, 10 stocks rise

The Beijing Stock Exchange complements existing stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

A total of 81 shares began trading to mark the official launch of the stock exchange created to serve SMEs.

Trading began on Monday, with shares of 10 recently listed companies increasing six-fold.

Trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange began on Monday, with shares of the 10 companies that recently made initial public offerings (IPOs) on the new Chinese stock exchange soared six-fold and tripped circuit breakers.

A total of 81 stocks began trading to mark the official launch of the stock exchange which was established to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), underpinning President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” policy aimed at reducing the wealth gaps in the country.

“It’s a pretty good performance for the first day. I don’t see a lot of foam,” said Yang Hongxun, an analyst at investment advisory firm Shenguang. “With President Xi approving the trade, I see little chance that this deal will fail.”

Performance was mixed for the remaining 71 shares, which were transferred to the new exchange from the “selected level” of Beijing’s new third OTC board.

The launch of the Beijing Stock Exchange is a milestone in China’s capital market reforms, said Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

“This is important because it will strengthen the capital market on many levels, improve the financing system for SMEs, stimulate innovation and modernize the Chinese economy,” Yi said at a ceremony on Monday.

The Beijing Stock Exchange complements existing stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen which host companies with larger market capitalizations.

More than 4 million investors have opened accounts to trade on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which adopts a registration-based IPO mechanism, a system also adopted by ChiNext in Shenzhen and STAR Market in Shanghai, which focuses on technology.

Circuit breaker

The first batch of companies listed on the stock exchange mainly come from industries such as software, pharmaceuticals and high-end manufacturing.

The purchases focused on the 10 stocks newly approved for listing. Quotes for the other shares were long overdue and therefore had been largely incorporated into the price.

The biggest winner was Henan Tongxin Transmission Co, which manufactures automotive transmission devices, with a 504% rise in morning trading, according to data from Oriental Securities.

Nantong Great Electric Co Ltd nearly quadrupled, while HeBei Raisesun Information Technology Co gained 280%.

The spikes tripped circuit breakers, causing temporary stops in trading of all 10 stocks.

The exchange places no limit on the maximum daily movement of these 10 stocks on the first day of trading, but the movements will be capped at 30% in either direction thereafter.

The sustainability of the recovery depends on business fundamentals, analysts said.

Excluding one loss-making company, the 81 companies had an average profit multiple of 36 before their debut, according to the official Securities Times.

This compares to price / earnings ratios of 71.84 for the Shanghai STAR market and 60 for Shenzhen ChinNext.

The median net profit growth of the 81 companies listed on the new stock exchange is 18.99%, nearly 10 percentage points higher than Chinese onshore stocks on average, according to the newspaper.

Investors with assets worth at least 500,000 yuan ($ 78,347) in their stock account can apply to trade on the Beijing Stock Exchange – a threshold comparable to that of the Shanghai STAR Market.

More liquidity is expected to flow.

Eight mutual funds targeting the Beijing Stock Exchange have completed their registration, according to the CSRC.