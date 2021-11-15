Tesla shares open lower after a week of heavy losses





The logo of automaker Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain on May 14, 2021. REUTERS / Matthew Childs / File Photo

Nov. 15 (Reuters) – Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) fell early in trading on Monday, adding to a week of heavy losses after CEO Elon Musk offloaded $ 6.9 billion in the automaker’s stock most valuable automobile in the world. Shares of the company, which lost some $ 187 billion in market value over the past week, were down 2.49% to $ 1,007.66. If its shares fell below $ 995.75, Tesla’s market value would drop below $ 1,000 billion, a milestone it hit late last month after getting its biggest order from the company. rental car Hertz. Read more The richest person in the world got into a fight with Bernie Sanders on Sunday after the US senator called on the rich to pay their “fair share” of taxes. Read more Tesla shares fell after the sale based on a Twitter poll last week. And Musk’s Sunday tweet mocking a senior politician could add pressure on the stock in the weeks to come. “said Kunal Sawhney, CEO of stock research firm Kalkine Group. “By offloading shares worth billions of dollars, Elon Musk is expected to rack up a tax bill of around $ 15 billion.” Musk sold 6.36 million Tesla shares last week and now needs to offload around 10 million more to fulfill his pledge to sell 10% of his holdings in the electric vehicle maker. CHIPS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS Musk Saturday asked a Twitter user not to “read too much into” comments from PepsiCo (PEP.O) CEO Ramon Laguarta on the expectation of its first delivery of Tesla Semi trucks in the fourth quarter. Read more “As publicly mentioned, Tesla is limited by short-term chip supply and long-term cell supply,” Musk tweeted. “Cannot produce additional vehicles in volume until both constraints are resolved.” Tesla weathered the pandemic and global supply chain crisis better than its competitors, posting record revenues for the fifth consecutive quarter. Read more Meanwhile, “The Big Short” investor Michael Burry again took aim at Musk, Tweeter, “@elonmusk has borrowed for 88.3 million shares, sold all of his mansions, moved to Texas and asks @BernieSanders if he should sell more shares. He doesn’t need the money. He just wants to sell $ TSLA. “ Tesla’s January and February 2022 calls for a strike price of $ 900 were among the top three heavily traded options contracts, according to data from Refinitiv on Friday, suggesting some traders were assuming more short-term weakness in the ‘action. Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D’Silva Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

