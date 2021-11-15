Chinese Xi Jinping gets his favorite scholarship in Beijing

By Laura He, CNN Business

The Beijing Stock Exchange, President Xi JinpingThe new financial baby is finally here.

The stock exchange was first announced by the head of the Communist Party of China in September and is intended to help small and medium-sized businesses raise capital.

The first batch of 81 companies started trading on Monday, including 10 initial public offerings from technology and manufacturing companies. Shares of those IPOs surged at breakers open and knocked, before closing with an average price increase of 200%.

Automotive component maker Tongxin Transmission was the top performer with a staggering 494% gain. The other 71 Beijing-listed companies previously traded over-the-counter for unlisted companies on China’s major Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

The launch of the exchange is of strategic importance for Xi’s economic and political vision. It is the first time that a stock exchange has been established in Beijing, giving the capital and the political center of the country more influence in the world of business and finance.

It arrives at the time when Xi was crack down on some of the country’s biggest tech giants, which until recently was growing at an almost breakneck pace. The Communist leader’s campaign aims to ensure that wealth and capital are not concentrated in the hands of a few behemoths in the industry.

The launch of BSE could bring some relief to tech companies facing challenges. regulatory obstacles from the United States and China to raise funds abroad.

Help new and small businesses

When Xi first announced the idea of ​​a Beijing-based exchange in a speech in September, he said he wanted to create a “mainstream” funding platform for “service-oriented” small businesses. ”And“ innovative ”.

Small and medium-sized enterprises traditionally have difficulty obtaining funds from the Chinese public banking system due to their lack of collateral and other constraints.

But if China is to realize Xi’s ambition to surpass the West in advanced technologies, these companies will have to develop and innovate.

In 2018, as the US-China trade war raged, Xi unveiled a board for startups on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. the star market which focuses on companies with ‘core technologies in key areas’, such as high-end semiconductors and computer processors. There is also a Nasdaq-style council on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the ChiNext, which was established in 2009 to target high-growth startups.

The Beijing Stock Exchange will “complement” the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges and focus on serving innovative small businesses, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in September. At present, BSE-listed companies have an average market value of around 3.9 billion yuan ($ 610 million).

Increase Beijing’s influence

Mainland China’s main stock exchanges are located far from the country’s political center in the north. The Shanghai Stock Exchange, established in the eastern city in 1990, mainly hosts large-cap companies, including state-owned enterprises, banks, and energy companies. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange in southern China has a larger proportion of tech companies.

(Hong Kong, the former British colony in southern China, also has an international stock exchange which is subject to different regulatory and legal systems. It is exempt from the kind of strict capital controls that Beijing imposes on the mainland.)

“The establishment of BSE is conducive to balanced regional development and will increase the influence of northern China [on the] capital market, ”said Luo Zhiheng, chief macro analyst for Guangzhou-based Yuekai Securities, in a recent research report.

In addition, the Beijing Stock Exchange can “better serve the central positioning of the capital which is to become the national center of politics, culture, international trade, technology and innovation”, a goal set by Xi in 2014, Luo said.

The launch of the Beijing-based exchange also comes as the door closes for overseas Chinese tech IPOs, due to tighter control of these companies in China and the United States.

Beijing was encourage businesses to register at home and become less dependent on foreign money and technology, a campaign that has intensified during the Trade war 2018-2019 with the United States.

He also seems eager to prevent huge amount of sensitive data owned by technology companies from falling into the hands of foreign governments manifested in its surprising movement in july to suspend Didi a few days after the IPO of the American carpooling giant, citing data collection violations.

China’s Cyberspace Administration on Sunday proposed stricter rules for tech companies providing overseas listings. Businesses wishing to register in Hong Kong must undergo cybersecurity inspections if they hold national security data, the regulator said.

Businesses with over 1 million users must also apply for cybersecurity approval before registering overseas, he added, reiterating a guideline from July.

“Chinese executives are increasingly wary of its companies listed in the United States … especially for companies that control large amounts of data,” analysts at New York-based Eurasia Group said in a recent research report. .

“Indeed, the recently announced Beijing Stock Exchange is intended to help small Chinese companies raise capital outside the United States,” they said.

