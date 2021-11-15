Here’s how to order in grocery stores

If you’re looking to leave Thanksgiving cooking to someone else and don’t want to go ordering at a restaurant, Southeast Michigan grocery stores are here to help.

Many offer a selection of full Thanksgiving meal options. Some offer fully prepared and cooked Thanksgiving meals and all you have to do is reheat. Others cook the turkey and make it ready for you to take home and cook it yourself. And if it’s just the sides you want, from green bean casserole to mashed potatoes to pints of sauce, some stores offer them as options.

Receive your order ASAP as stores will have order deadlines. Keep in mind the pickup times. Some stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day and dinners can be picked up the day before.

Here is a sample of what grocery stores have to offer:

Busch Fresh Food Market

What: Fully cooked and ready to reheat dinners. Choose from Busch’s Herb Rubbed Turkey Breast, Busch’s Spiral Sliced ​​Ham, Dearborn Spiral Sliced ​​Ham, or Plainville Turkey. Another option is the Garlic and Busch Pepper Rubbed Rib Roast which is not cooked when picked up. Each meal is accompanied by three sides. Choose from orange cranberry relish, seasoned green beans, cheesy potatoes, mashed potatoes, roasted red potatoes, scallop potatoes or whipped sweet potatoes. The turkey breast meal serves 4-6 people, all other dinners serve 6-8 people. The cost ranges from $ 55 to $ 179 per meal.

For information: buschs.com

Holiday Market, Royal Oak

What: The meal includes a 10-12 pound, all-natural, free-range, oven-ready turkey with herbs and butter. Sides include 2 pounds each of whipped sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, and vegetarian sage stuffing. There is 1 pint of sauce, 1 1/2 pounds of garlic green beans, 6 servings of Michigan cherry salad, 8 ounces of brandy cranberry chutney, a dozen buns. European style freshly baked with garlic chive butter and a 10 inch pumpkin pie. For 4 to 6 people; $ 195. It’s $ 325 to serve 10-12 and includes increased amounts of side dish. You can also order 10 to 22 pound fresh turkeys or a smoked turkey separately.

For information: Marché-vacances.com

Kroger

What: Several dinner options are available and include turkey (regular, smoked, and boneless), ham, and prime rib. A baked turkey dinner for 6-8 people includes a fully cooked 10-12 pound turkey, a casserole of green beans, a casserole of sweet potatoes, a traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy turkey, 12 Kings Hawaiian rolls and a pumpkin pie. It’s $ 75. The bone-in ham dinner (5 to 5 pounds) is $ 75 and the prime rib dinner (3 to 5 pounds) is $ 85 and includes the same sides, buns, and pie. Ham or turkey meals can be replaced with boar’s head protein at an additional cost. You can also order items à la carte.

For information: kroger.com

Meijer

A Deluxe Turkey Dinner is $ 59.99 and includes a pre-cooked 10-12 pound Butterball turkey, stuffing, roast turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and a dozen Hawaiian Kings Rolls. A deluxe ham dinner costs $ 59.99 and includes 7-9 pound spiral ham and the same side dishes. Both dinners serve 8 to 10 people. Order at the deli counter or call 866-518-4293.

For information:meijer.com

Nino Salvaggio

What: Turkey and ham dinners. The turkey feast includes turkey breast, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, buns, green bean casserole with mushrooms, candied sweet potatoes, orange cranberry relish, a sweet corn stir-fry, a choice of fruit pie (apple, cherry or pumpkin). It serves four and $ 99.99. Ham Dinner includes Dearborn Honey Glazed Ham, Grilled Pineapple with Cherries, Scalloped Apples, Parmesan Roasted Potatoes, Buns, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potatoes, Cranberry Relish, a sweet corn stir-fry, a choice of fruit pie (apple, cherry or pumpkin). It’s $ 99.99. You can have the dinner hot or cold and reheat it. Items are also available à la carte.

For information:ninosalvaggio.com

Papa Joes food and catering market

What: The Thanksgiving dinner package includes a choice of roast turkey or Dearborn spiral-sliced ​​ham. Also choose salads and side dishes such as stuffing, potatoes and vegetables. All dinners include homemade rolls and butter, cranberry and citrus relish, turkey gravy (gluten free), and a classic pumpkin pie. Dinners can be ordered hot or cold with reheating instructions. It’s $ 29.99 per person with a minimum of 5 people. Smaller meal plans are also available. Orders for 10 people get a whole turkey and 5-9 people get a turkey breast.

For information: papajoesmarket.com

Plum market

What: A selection of dining options includes dinner packages serving 2 to 10 people. A Thanksgiving dinner package for 8 includes an all-natural, pre-seasoned 14-16 pound turkey stuffed with a mirepoix (celery, onions and carrots) with sauce and homemade cranberry sauce. The meal package includes 2 pounds of traditional vegetarian stuffing and creamy mashed potatoes. The cost is $ 300. Other holiday dinner packages range from $ 80 to $ 200 and include a vegan or ham option.

For information:plummarket.com

Whole Foods Market

What: There are several packages to choose from, with prices based on item and number of servings. Many are already sold out for online orders; be sure to check with individual stores. A classic fully cooked and ready to reheat classic roast turkey dinner includes turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, traditional herb stuffing, cranberry orange sauce, turkey gravy, and green beans with roasted shallots. It serves 4 for $ 84.99 or 8 for $ 139.99 or 12 for $ 189.99.

Whole Foods Market has also partnered with chef Chloe Coscarelli to host a vegan meal. A vegan meal for 2 includes roasted cremini mushrooms, mushroom sauce, miso cream greens, coconut sweet potato casserole, jalapeño cornbread dressing, and curry soup and pumpkin. It’s $ 39.99 and is available while supplies last.

For information: foodmarket.com

Contact Detroit Free Press Culinary Editor Sue Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: 313-222-6872 or [email protected] Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

