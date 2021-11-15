Connect with us

Here’s how to order in grocery stores

If you’re looking to leave Thanksgiving cooking to someone else and don’t want to go ordering at a restaurant, Southeast Michigan grocery stores are here to help.

Many offer a selection of full Thanksgiving meal options. Some offer fully prepared and cooked Thanksgiving meals and all you have to do is reheat. Others cook the turkey and make it ready for you to take home and cook it yourself. And if it’s just the sides you want, from green bean casserole to mashed potatoes to pints of sauce, some stores offer them as options.

Receive your order ASAP as stores will have order deadlines. Keep in mind the pickup times. Some stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day and dinners can be picked up the day before.

Here is a sample of what grocery stores have to offer:

Busch Fresh Food Market

What: Fully cooked and ready to reheat dinners. Choose from Busch’s Herb Rubbed Turkey Breast, Busch’s Spiral Sliced ​​Ham, Dearborn Spiral Sliced ​​Ham, or Plainville Turkey. Another option is the Garlic and Busch Pepper Rubbed Rib Roast which is not cooked when picked up. Each meal is accompanied by three sides. Choose from orange cranberry relish, seasoned green beans, cheesy potatoes, mashed potatoes, roasted red potatoes, scallop potatoes or whipped sweet potatoes. The turkey breast meal serves 4-6 people, all other dinners serve 6-8 people. The cost ranges from $ 55 to $ 179 per meal.

For information: buschs.com

