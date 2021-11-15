Stock market today: Dow takes a break, bond yields explode, Tesla slips

Text size





The stock market did nothing on Monday, after starting the day up. Bond yields jumped.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

closed by 13 points, while the



S&P 500

was also mostly flat. The



Nasdaq Composite

has changed little. The three clues had opened higher.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.62% from 1.55% early in the morning. The 1.6% level was critical, according to Instinet, as the return has often fallen from that level recently. Its rise beyond this point could signal that the yield will soon climb even higher. Its high in 2021 was 1.75%. Higher bond yields make future earnings less valuable, putting downward pressure on stock valuations.

This is especially true for fast growing stocks, many of which are in the tech sector. Many of these companies expect a significant portion of their profits to come many years later. The tech sector was one of the biggest losers of the day.

Stocks were building on Friday’s bullish momentum, but as yields rose this started to weigh on tech / growth stocks and major indexes retreated, wrote Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York stock exchange.

Bond yields started to surge just after the Empire State Manufacturing Index far exceeded expectations. It was 30.9, above expectations for 21.6. He said companies are still experiencing high product costs, a theme that has prompted many companies to raise their prices. Markets reflected higher long-term inflation, with inflation expectations for the next 10 years at 2.73%, up from 2.5% at the end of October, according to data from the St. Louis Fed.

Investors are also eagerly awaiting economic data to be released later this week. Retail sales data will be released on Tuesday. Markets expect strong consumer demand, but also want to see supply chain bottlenecks and inflationary pressures ease. Economists expect 1.3% month-over-month growth for October, above 0.7% growth in September.

Thursday’s jobless claims report should show more of the same The past few weeks have shown Americans keeping their jobs as pandemic-related benefits expire. Economists are looking for 260,000 claims, which would be an improvement over the previous result of 267,000.

President Biden is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday evening. The leaders will discuss relations between the two nations. Biden recently demonstrated that he would like the United States to trade more freely with other countries. Reduced tariffs on goods entering the United States lower the cost of goods, while relaxed restrictions on US exports can help US companies exploit market opportunities around the world.

Overseas, Tokyos



Nikkei 225

grew by 0.6% while the pan-European market



Stoxx 600

was 0.4% higher, still in record territory.

Here are six actions in motion Monday:





Dollar tree



(ticker: DLTR) the stock rose 14% after activist investor Mantle Ridge took a $ 1.8 billion stake in the market-capitalization company’s $ 25 billion.





Tyson Foods



(TSN) rose 3.6% after the company reported earnings of $ 2.30 per share, beating estimates of $ 2.22, on revenue of $ 12.8 billion, higher expectations of $ 12.7 billion.





Chevron



(CVX) gained 2.3% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS.





23andMe Holding Co

.

The stock (ME) fell 11% after being demoted to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup.





Shopify



The stock (SHOP) slipped 0.8% after being downgraded to Hold from Buy.





You’re here



(TSLA) fell 1.9%. A flutter of





Twitter



CEO Elon Musk’s activity over the weekend signaled that he might continue to sell shares.

