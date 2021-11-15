Gibson Dunn hires three Morgan Lewis partners to create new tax group

Connect with us

The offices of the Gibson Dunn & Crutcher law firm in Washington, DC on May 10, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

  • Sanford Stark to Co-Chair New Tax Litigation and Controversy Practice Group
  • He joins the firm with the partners Saul Mezei and C. Terrell Ussing

(Reuters) – Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher said Monday that a group of three partners are joining the Washington, DC firm of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, bringing with them their tax litigation practice.

Sanford Stark, Saul Mezei and C. Terrell Ussing joined Morgan Lewis seven years ago in a massive move from former Bingham McCutchen. Stark, who most recently served as Deputy Practice Group Leader for Morgan Lewis’s Tax Group, joins Gibson Dunn as Co-Chair of a New Global Tax Controversy and Litigation Practice.

Stark co-heads the firm with Michael Desmond, who was previously chief legal counsel to the Internal Revenue Service. According to Desmond, Gibson Dunn has been looking to create a standalone litigation and tax litigation practice since he joined the firm in May.

We are positioning ourselves to help clients with what I believe will be increased attention from government, regulators and the IRS on tax reviews and controversies in the short, medium and long term, Desmond said. He said he expects the firm to have around five to 10 partners working with the new practice.

Stark and Desmond had previously worked together as trial attorneys in the tax division of the US Department of Justice over 25 years ago. Their careers also overlapped as lawyers at McKee Nelson and then at Bingham when the two firms merged in 2009, although Desmond left Bingham to start his own law firm in 2012.

We have built, and continue to build, a market-leading litigation and tax litigation practice, said Stark.

A spokesperson for Morgan Lewis said in a statement that the company wished the partners good luck.

