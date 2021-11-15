Gibson Dunn hires three Morgan Lewis partners to create new tax group





The offices of the Gibson Dunn & Crutcher law firm in Washington, DC on May 10, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

Sanford Stark to Co-Chair New Tax Litigation and Controversy Practice Group

He joins the firm with the partners Saul Mezei and C. Terrell Ussing The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page. (Reuters) – Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher said Monday that a group of three partners are joining the Washington, DC firm of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, bringing with them their tax litigation practice. Sanford Stark, Saul Mezei and C. Terrell Ussing joined Morgan Lewis seven years ago in a massive move from former Bingham McCutchen. Stark, who most recently served as Deputy Practice Group Leader for Morgan Lewis’s Tax Group, joins Gibson Dunn as Co-Chair of a New Global Tax Controversy and Litigation Practice. Stark co-heads the firm with Michael Desmond, who was previously chief legal counsel to the Internal Revenue Service. According to Desmond, Gibson Dunn has been looking to create a standalone litigation and tax litigation practice since he joined the firm in May. We are positioning ourselves to help clients with what I believe will be increased attention from government, regulators and the IRS on tax reviews and controversies in the short, medium and long term, Desmond said. He said he expects the firm to have around five to 10 partners working with the new practice. Stark and Desmond had previously worked together as trial attorneys in the tax division of the US Department of Justice over 25 years ago. Their careers also overlapped as lawyers at McKee Nelson and then at Bingham when the two firms merged in 2009, although Desmond left Bingham to start his own law firm in 2012. We have built, and continue to build, a market-leading litigation and tax litigation practice, said Stark. A spokesperson for Morgan Lewis said in a statement that the company wished the partners good luck. Read more: Chief IRS lawyer under Trump administration joins Gibson Dunn Gibson Dunn hangs on ex-acting North Texas District attorney Gibson Dunn hires Munger Tolles litigator in San Francisco Xiumei Dong Xiumei Dong covers legal industry news, with a focus on the strategy and growth of law firms, in-house legal counsel and the Washington, DC legal market. Contact her at [email protected]

