Ohio Attorney General Sues Meta Over “Facebook Papers” Revelations





Meta FB Securities lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and other investors, alleges the company has misled the public about its algorithm and the damage its own research has shown its apps can cause to users. He claims that Facebook executives turned Meta violated securities law by making false claims about the “safety, security and privacy of its platforms” in order to increase its stock.shares have fallen about 7% since Haugen’s claims report and internal documents began two months ago, hurting investors to the tune of more than $ 100 billion, according to the lawsuit.

“[Meta] has repeatedly told investors and the public that the use of Facebook’s products does not harm children, that the Company takes aggressive and effective steps to stop the spread of harmful content, and that Facebook follows its standards of behavior of equally to all users ”, the trial alleged.

Facebook investors recently learned the truth when former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen presented internal documents showing that defendants knew Facebook’s platforms facilitated dissent, illegal activity and violent extremism, and caused significant harm to users, ”the complaint said. States. It lists the company, as well as CEO Mark Zuckerberg, CFO David Wehner and vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg as defendants.

“This lawsuit is without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously,” Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement to CNN Business Monday.

The Wall Street Journal in September began publishing a series called “Facebook Files” based on internal documents, which raised concerns about Instagram’s effects on teenage girls, among other issues. The report prompted a Senate subcommittee hearing with Facebook’s head of global security Antigone Davis. Haugen then testified before the Senate subcommittee, in which she said she believed “Facebook products harm children, fuel division and weaken our democracy.” The internal documents, known as “Facebook Papers”, were provided by Haugen to the Securities and Exchange Commission and lawmakers. A consortium of news agencies, including CNN, reviewed the drafted versions received by Congress. The documents provide the most in-depth examination to date of many of Meta’s biggest issues, including its approach to tackling hate speech and disinformation, managing international growth, and protecting young users on its platform. form. Last month, another former Facebook employee filed an anonymous complaint against the company to the SEC, with allegations similar to Haugen’s. The Ohio lawsuit, which was filed Friday, alleges that “these disclosures wiped out more than $ 100 billion in shareholder value and caused immense damage to Facebook’s reputation.” Meta FB has repeatedly refuted Haugen’s claims and said the documents distorted the company’s research and actions. “At the heart of these stories is a premise that is false,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to CNN about the Facebook Papers last month. “Yes, we are a business and we make a profit, but the idea that we do so at the expense of the safety or well-being of people misunderstands where our own business interests lie.” Following a report on the Facebook Papers, the company announced that it was changing its name to Meta, a nod to its ambitious plans to create an immersive internet platform called the Metaverse. It has also changed its advertising targeting practices and its use of facial recognition software. Yet members of Congress have since called on Zuckerberg to testify on the documents’ findings. Yost’s office said in a statement on Monday that his lawsuit “not only seeks to recoup this lost value, but also demands that Facebook make significant reforms to ensure it doesn’t mislead the public. on its internal practices “.

